Will crazy used car price last? Car Dealer Investigation turned into new Podcast

Car Dealer’s special investigation into the used car market and the crazy price rises seen in the last two years is now available as a Podcast.

Our video, published at the weekend and available to view at the bottom of this post, looks back at how the used car market boiled over during the pandemic.

That video has now been turned into the first part of a new Podcast series called ‘Car Dealer Investigations’.

This series sits alongside our popular weekly quiz show that rounds up the latest news with the help of a special guest every week.

Subscribers will have to follow the new series to get notifications of when new episodes are published.

You can find the episode – Car Dealer Investigations: Will crazy used car prices last? – on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite podcast platform.

The latest episode on Spotify is embedded below.

For the special investigation we spoke to a number of experts – from car dealership bosses to used car pricing analysts – to find out how the used car market exploded since the pandemic.

We look back at what happened during the lockdowns and analyse the reasons behind the big used car price jumps – from public transport avoiders to lockdown savers splashing out cash on a new car.

We investigate the supply issues gripping the motor trade and discuss if there is a used car price crash on the horizon any time soon.

Experts from pricing guides Cap HPI and Glass’s, consumer champions from The AA and Autocar as well as car dealers Nigel Hurley, of Carshop, and Chris Wiseman, of Wessex Garages all give their opinions.

TV’s Wheeler Dealer, Used Car Awards host and car dealer owner Mike Brewer also took part in the video and gave his opinions on the used car market.

You can watch the video in full below, read the full accompanying feature here, or find the episode on your favourite podcast platform now by searching ‘Car Dealer Investigations’.