Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy ‘shows you’ve been recognised by those who matter most’

Winning a Car Dealer Power trophy really does scream out you’re the best – but don’t just take our word for it!

They’re voted for by dealers, and give them the ideal opportunity to say exactly what they think about the companies that they regularly do business with.

Have they surpassed themselves or have they been a flop? This is the chance for dealers to let them know!

There’s a grand total of 20 supplier categories, covering areas such as websites, paint protection and finance provision, plus two for manufacturers.

Close Brothers Motor Finance has won the Finance Provider of the Year (Prime) category three years running.

Neil Leonard, head of marketing, who is pictured holding the trophy it won last year, said today (Aug 9): ‘As the awards are voted for by dealers, being singled out as the best in the business is something we’re truly proud of, and testament to the hard work and support we offer our dealers.

‘The Car Dealer Power awards mean an awful lot to us, and we’re delighted to have won Finance Provider of the Year (Prime) three years in a row.’

He added: ‘We would encourage others to get involved, as winning shows that you have been recognised by the people who matter the most – your dealer partners.’

Voting closes on Wednesday, August 31, so if you haven’t done so already, get your nominations in NOW!

It only takes a few minutes to complete the survey. Independent dealers can skip the manufacturer questions and go straight to naming the best suppliers.

The winners will be revealed via a special video on Wednesday, October 12.