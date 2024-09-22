Word of mouth is still one of the best methods of advertising that dealers have available

I’m the one in my family who gets the phone call or message whenever something goes wrong with someone’s phone, laptop, or computer. I’m ‘Dial a Nerd’ it seems and often I’ve wondered if I’m in the wrong job!

Considering I’m a bit of a geek and am also passionate about motorbikes, it’ll come as no surprise to learn that whenever I want to buy a new machine, I’ll usually spend hours watching video reviews of the bikes that I’m considering, as well as digging deep into review websites of the dealerships that have the make and model I’m looking for in stock.

To say it’s time-consuming is an understatement, and my missus gets quite frustrated at the back and forth that I usually go through when buying a new bike.

Last month, however, the dealership that I bought my last bike from went out of business, and I realised that I would have to start all over again. But then something unexpected happened: My dad showed up at my house with a brand-new, shiny bike.

Given how he usually spends ages deliberating over a purchase and often asks for my thoughts and advice, I was shocked. Yet here he was, beaming with pride and raving about the fantastic service, price and bike that he got from the dealership.

Based on my dad’s glowing recommendation, I decided to check out the dealership myself. Even though they didn’t have the exact model I wanted in stock, they went above and beyond to find it for me. I didn’t even bother looking at any reviews—my dad’s endorsement was all I needed.

Besides, if anything went wrong, my dad knew he wouldn’t hear the end of it!

Even though we are surrounded by technology, I still believe that word-of-mouth advertising is one of the best. In the 14 years that I’ve worked for First Response Finance, I’ve found the same applies.

I’ve seen countless dealerships join us over the years, simply because a friend in the trade recommended us during a trip to the auction or when catching up over a pint.

That got me thinking… Was there a way to reward dealers who recommend First Response Finance to their friends in the trade?

So, after a little work and a trial run or two, I am pleased to announce the launch of our very own Dealer Referral Scheme!

So, if you know someone in the trade who you think would benefit from working with us, refer them and you’ll receive a £100 Amazon voucher as a thank-you. Visit our website to find out more.

This column first appeared in issue 199 of Car Dealer Magazine. The full magazine is out now and you can read it all here.