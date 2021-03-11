Online used car marketplace yoauto has signed up Warranty Assist as its exclusive warranty partner for its new trade-to-trade platform yotrader.

Launched last month, yotrader lets dealers buy and sell stock in a fully trade-only environment.

Yoauto said Warranty Assist was part of a suite of services that let dealers build revenue and margin via add-on products.

It gives them a tiered set of policy and pricing options, enabling them to quickly and easily offer a wide range of warranty protection.

Antony Johnson chief executive of yoauto.co.uk and yotrader.co.uk, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the collaboration between Warranty Assist and yoauto.

‘This partnership will be yet another great addition to the yoauto dealer portal. Every vehicle linked to a Warranty Assist product makes car dealers’ lives easier and more profitable.’

John Highfield, managing director of Warranty Assist, added: ‘Partnering with yoauto brings a strong meeting of minds, with both brands committed to helping dealers build profitability and margin.

‘The platform has grown at a remarkable pace and provides a genuine solution for independent dealers looking to compete with large-scale “dealer-to-driveway” retailers.’

Yotrader is free to all subscribing dealers until June 1, 2021.