York Van Centre celebrates decade-long partnership with York Racecourse

Isuzu dealer York Van Centre is celebrating 10 years of working with York Racecourse.

York Van Centre is the sporting venue’s only automotive partner and it’s a relationship that’s set to continue, both companies have said.

The dealership provides four sign-written Isuzu vehicles for race days and another two Isuzu vehicles all year round.

One of the Isuzu D-Max pick-ups provided is used by the head groundsmen, while the other vehicles are used by various professionals on the racecourse including a doctor, a vet, and York Racecourse officials.

Tony Huggins, York Van Centre’s managing director, pictured, said: ‘We are more than proud to support York Racecourse and are grateful to be part of such a historically rich landmark.

‘Our long-term partnership represents the level of commitment and service we give to both our customers and the local community, as they are the lifeblood of our business.

‘Going forward, I can only hope that this relationship between York Van Centre and York Racecourse will continue to grow and prosper in the years to come.’

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: ‘The Isuzu pick-up range suits our race day needs perfectly, combining the ability to carry both a team and their equipment over the undulating infield of the racecourse with ease.

‘We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with the local dealer, York Van Centre, and thank them for their continued support.’

York Van Centre opened in 1991 as a family-run commercial vehicle dealership, located in Shipton-by-Beningbrough in North Yorkshire.

In 2012, the dealership adopted the Isuzu franchise and has since won various awards including ‘Best New Isuzu Dealership’ and the most recent ‘Dealer of the Year title awarded in March 2022.

In addition to selling new and used Isuzu pick-ups and commercial vehicles, York Van Centre also offers mechanical repairs, servicing, MOTs, accident repairs and vehicle hire.

York Racecourse is one of the Premier tracks in Europe, having recently been awarded the Flat Racecourse of the Year award for the fourth time.

The racecourse, located just seven miles from York Van Centre, has been active in community improvement since 1731, currently working closely with local schools as well as charities with support from the designated community officer.