‘You could buy a whole car for that’: eBay reveals priciest vehicle parts of 2024

It’s often said that motorists should turn to eBay if they want to get their hands on cheaper parts than they could at main dealers.

However, a new list of the online marketplace’s most expensive car parts has revealed that the platform still has its fair share of sky-high prices.

That data, covering the entirety was 2024, was dominated by high-end powertrains and performance parts with bits for Audis, Porsches and Mercedes among those leading the way.

Overall, the most expensive part on the list was a V10 engine for an Audi R8 .

The 5.2-litre unit sold for an eye-watering £16,567 – meaning that the engine alone cost more than a brand new Dacia Spring!

The result placed the lot well clear of the next most expensive item – a rare set of carbon fibre bucket seats for a Porsche 911 GT3 and Cayman GT4, which fetched £13,086.

Other engines to collect wallet-busting fees included a Mercedes V8 for an E63, which sold for £10,049 and an Audi V8, for an A7, RS6 and RS7, which fetched £9,241.

Elsewhere, a rare rally body shell with doors, a bonnet and a bootlid for a Ford Escort MK2 sold for a hefty £9,146 and a carbon fibre front splitter for a McLaren MP4-12C collected £9,051.

Other pricey parts included tyre valve caps, heated seat cushions and headlight conversion deflectors.

Abir Tewari, UK director for parts and accessories at eBay, said: ‘It has been another interesting year for eBay parts and accessories, with a wide mixture of products making our top 10 most expensive list in 2024.

‘From premium sports and supercar powertrains, to rare and lightweight sports seats, the UK’s motoring enthusiasts are well and truly spoilt for choice.’