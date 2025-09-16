Sep 16: Furlough to keep Alexander Dennis open; Tesla stock soars; Trump UK state visit

Scottish government provides £4m furlough scheme to keep Alexander Dennis open

The Scottish government has announced a £4m furlough scheme aimed at keeping bus firm Alexander Dennis in Scotland.

The company said earlier this year it was consulting on the potential closure of its operations north of the border, putting up to 400 jobs at risk in the Falkirk area and consolidating at a site in Yorkshire.

The announcement means the firm can add a new potential outcome to its consultation, which could save the jobs at the site. Ministers said they would ‘leave no stone unturned’ in securing the future of the firm in Scotland and first minister John Swinney has announced the funding ahead of a visit to the site on Monday.

Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk buys more than 2.5m shares worth about £740m

Tesla’s stock climbed on Monday after chief executive Elon Musk disclosed the purchase of more than 2.5 million shares worth approximately a billion dollars (£740m).

Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose more than 5% in morning trading.

Musk purchased various amounts of shares at different prices on Friday, according to a regulatory filing. The move may be viewed by the markets as the billionaire remaining confident in the company’s future.

The markets

Stock prices in London closed mostly lower on Monday, as markets mainly price in an interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve, and a hold from the Bank of England, this week.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 6.26 points, 0.1%, at 9,277.03. The FTSE 250 ended up 21.19 points, 0.1%, at 21,621.87, and the AIM All-Share closed down 1.05 points, 0.1%, at 767.39.

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3597 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Monday, compared to 1.3551 dollars on Friday.

MPs to ask fresh questions of Starmer’s judgment on Mandelson

Sir Keir Starmer is facing the prospect of further questions about his leadership after sacking Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington over his links to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A three-hour emergency debate will be held in the Commons on Tuesday in which MPs will probe the prime minister’s case for sacking Lord Mandelson when he did.

There is no requirement for Sir Keir to attend the urgent debate in the chamber, but it could provide an opportunity for Labour MPs to openly express their discontent with his judgment in the affair.

King and PM prepare for Donald Trump’s unprecedented second state visit

US president Donald Trump will touch down in the UK on Tuesday ready to embark on his controversial second state visit.

The American leader is being feted with a stay in Windsor Castle where he will be hosted by the King and treated to a ceremonial welcome on Wednesday and a lavish state banquet.

Security will be paramount, with Trump confined to the private Windsor estate on the first full day, before heading to the prime minister’s country residence Chequers on Thursday. There are no public-facing engagements for the president throughout, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay.

Monday on Car Dealer

Jaguar Land Rover’s devastating cyber attack could result in a £150m hit to the company if factory shut downs continue to the end of the month, experts warn.

Marshall Motor Group has announced it’s adding Chinese car brand Chery to its list of franchises, along with growing its Omoda and Jaecoo businesses.

Stellantis has put £37m to one side as it prepares to take a hit from the car finance mis-selling scandal.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is partnering with influencers to raise awareness of the dangers of car finance claim adverts.

Weather

Scattered showers affect central-northern England, southwest, and far north Scotland this morning, easing later with sunny spells before rain moves into the southwest, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, heavy rain spreads north and east, heaviest in the west. Northeast Scotland remains dry but cloudy. Western areas turn windy with unsettled overnight conditions.