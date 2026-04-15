Sir Elton John’s Rolls-Royce Phantom VI goes on sale with Tom Hartley

Tom Hartley is preparing to launch the sale of Sir Elton John’s first Rolls-Royce Phantom VI at Salon Privé this week.

The luxury car has long been associated with the singer and he’s owned many Rolls-Royce over the years.

This example was originally sold new to Sir Elton John in 1973 and it was photographed collecting him from Heathrow airport (below).

Hartley told Car Dealer that this model was later sold to a Russian billionaire who paid £200,000 at auction before spending £200,000 with Jack Barclay Bentley to have total restoration.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VI is now going on sale for £299,950 with Tom Hartley, who believes ‘this car is incredible value and a great investment’ for whoever buys it.

Since the 70s, it’s only covered 50,000 and has a full service history with Jack Barclay Bentley.

Hartley said: ‘There is no doubt it is the best example in the world and the most famous Rolls-Royce Phantom VI.

‘It is being launched for sale at Salon Privé from this Thursday, April 16 to 18 at Royal Hospital Chelsea.’