Smiths Nissan backs future automotive talent at Inter-College Skills Competition

A Nissan dealership in Cambridgeshire was involved in a special event at a local college of further education recently.

Smiths Nissan of Peterborough proudly supported an inter-college skills contest at Peterborough College, part of the Inspire Education Group. The event, endorsed by WorldSkills UK, was held to celebrate the impressive talent and ambition of students studying vocational subjects across the region.

Learners showcased their abilities in bricklaying, carpentry, electrical work, engineering, automotive and plumbing. Working in front of a panel of industry professionals, they gained valuable feedback while connecting with potential employers.

As part of Smiths Nissan’s commitment to developing future automotive professionals, David Slevin, service manager at the dealership, presented the motor vehicle skills competition winner, Rory King, with a special prize: a tour of the Nissan factory in Sunderland.

Sunderland is where the new Nissan Leaf, as well as the Qashqai and Juke, are built for customers across the UK and Europe.

Smiths Nissan took a selection of exciting vehicles to the campus, including the all-new Micra. The display led to conversations with students about careers in the automotive industry and the rapidly evolving world of vehicle technology.

Gary McPartland, assistant principal at Inspire Education Group, said the competition was incredibly valuable for both students and employers.

He added: ‘Events like this give learners the chance to showcase their abilities against recognised standards, while allowing employers to see talent in action.

‘It’s a powerful way to strengthen progression into apprenticeships and skilled employment, while supporting the needs of the local and regional economy.’

The competition was supported by a wide range of local and national employers, who supplied judges to ensure each activity reflected real industry standards.

David Slevin, service manager at Smiths Nissan Peterborough, said: ‘At Smiths Nissan, we believe that supporting initiatives that connect education with industry is an important part of investing in the future of the automotive sector.

‘Events like the Inter-College Skills Competition help nurture emerging talent, strengthen partnerships with education providers and create valuable pathways into apprenticeships and skilled employment.

‘We look forward to continuing our partnership with Peterborough College and supporting the next generation of skilled professionals.’

Picture, top: Competition winner Rory King, centre, with David Slevin, service manager at Smiths Nissan Peterborough, left, and Anton Maycock, lecturer in Motor Vehicle at Inspire Education Group