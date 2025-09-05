Supercar dealer GVE London officially appoints administrators as firm faces uncertain future

Supercar dealer GVE London has officially appointed administrators as the firm continues to teeter on the brink of collapse.

Car Dealer reported last week that the dealership had applied to the High Court with a Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators (NOI), and the retailer has now moved forward with the plans.

A fresh submission to the court reveals that Farheen Qureshi of Parker Getty Limited has been appointed to oversee the administration.

The appointment was officially made on Monday (Sept 1), with the company’s official address now changing to the administrators’ office in Stanmore.

The full High Court filing is available here.

GVE London, based in Uxbridge, specialises in the sale of super and hypercars, selling a large number on a sale or return (SOR) basis.

Posting on social media last Friday, automotive influencer Yianni Charalambous claimed customers who had entrusted GVE London to sell their cars had been attempting to get their cars back.

Supercar seller Tom Hartley also told Car Dealer Magazine that he had taken numerous phone calls from affected customers too.

One, who has a Lamborghini on SOR with GVE London, said the dealership’s car park was ‘full of irate owners’ as people attempted to get their cars back from the business.

Bosses said late last week that the firm was in ‘advanced discussions with several investors regarding a potential sale and strategic growth partnership’.

Following the news that the firm had filed for administration, sales director George Gehdu spoke out after receiving ‘threats’.

In the Instagram post, Gehdu said: ‘The past day has been overwhelming.

‘I’ve received both criticism and incredible support and I want to thank those who have reached out with kindness during such a painful time.

‘For the last 10 years, I’ve been proud to serve as an employee for GVE. Because of my visibility many have assumed I was the owner, but I want to be clear: I have never been an owner, shareholder or had any say on the financial decisions in the business.’

By entering administration, GVE London has declared itself insolvent and been placed under the control of licensed insolvency practitioners – in this case Farheen Qureshi.

His goal now is to rescue the company, achieve a better outcome for creditors than liquidation, or sell assets to repay debts while protecting the business from legal action.

Numerous attempts to contact GVE London by Car Dealer Magazine for further comment have gone unanswered.

Car Dealer previously paid a visit to GVE London as part of our Selling Supercars series. The full video can be viewed at the top of this story.