The Motor Ombudsman teams up with Ben to create free mental health support guide

The Motor Ombudsman has teamed up with industry charity Ben to create a free guide on how to support colleagues who may be suffering with mental health challenges.

Named ‘Steer’, the new publication has been compiled by the two organisations in response to increasing pressures on the mental and physical health of industry people due to rising bills and the cost of living.

It aims to help raise awareness of how mental health struggles can play a significant part in influencing workforce morale, engagement and performance.

In addition, it outlines practical strategies and guidance, as well as signposting readers to resources for how to approach and support those who may be encountering challenges.

The launch edition of Steer is already available and bosses hope to see it ‘act as an overview to mental health and common drivers of personal struggles’.

The guide also identifies how employers can foster a positive and open mental health-aware environment and highlights the importance of good communication.

It even provides case studies and testimonials of how garages have helped individuals to navigate challenges, and turned to Ben for support

On the unveiling of Steer, Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Ben on such an important initiative.

‘The resource has been designed to guide businesses in the right direction when identifying mental health challenges, whilst equally empowering employers and employees to talk openly in a positive environment to tackle these challenges effectively together.

‘People are an organisation’s most valuable resource, and whilst there is never a one-size-fits- all-approach, it is important that they never feel alone and are aware that there is support available in their time of need, both via their employer and beyond.

‘In fact, Steer builds on our own internal and continued commitment to staff wellbeing and training offered to our teams, and we look forward to sharing the resource across the automotive sector, and promoting the great work that Ben does in the space of staff wellbeing.’

Rachel Clift, Ben’s CEO, added: ;We’re thrilled to join forces with The Motor Ombudsman, an authority in the automotive sector, to provide this much-needed and vital resource which will prove very useful to those working in the industry.

‘It also allows us to engage further and build even greater awareness about mental health and the importance of talking about this topic, which can still have a stigma attached to it.

“Personal struggles with health and wellbeing aren’t always visible, which sometimes makes them difficult to identify and discuss.

‘By showing understanding, having open conversations, and letting people know that support is there, we can better help individuals with their mental health.

‘Steer will provide an invaluable helping hand for businesses as to what they can do, and where to go next.

‘This is particularly important, as many in our industry find it difficult to be vulnerable about how they are feeling.’

You can download the launch issue of Steer from the Motor Ombudsman website.