Top 10 fastest-selling used cars in May revealed – and there’s a surprising car in second place

Younger-aged, petrol-powered used cars with low mileages were the quickest to sell on dealer forecourts in May, new figures show.

Data from Motors, shown exclusively to Car Dealer, reveals that the Vauxhall Corsa stood on forecourts for the shortest period of time last month, taking on average 8.6 days to sell.

Moreover, the quickest-to-sell examples of the ever-popular supermini were cars that were between six months and one year old, plus had up to 5,000 miles on the clock.

Petrol cars dominated the top-10 list with most cars featured being less than three years old, showing buyers are currently favouring younger-aged petrol cars as used cars.

However, the Ford Explorer made a surprising entrance into the top-10 list by finishing in second place.

Less-than-six-months-old examples of the pure-electric family SUV took on average just 11.6 days to sell. Motors put the appearance of the Explorer in the data down to ‘keen pricing’.

The full top-10 list can be found below.

The exclusive data follows the release of Motors’ Market View for May published last week.

In the findings Motors revealed that dealer inventories averaged 52 units during May, while the average price of a used car on Motors’ platform was £17,197, down 1.8% (£323) month on month.

Overall, Motors saw dealers trim prices to drive stock off forecourts.

Commenting on the exclusive data for May, Motors marketing director Lucy Tugby told Car Dealer: ‘Other nearly new cars in our Top 10 include the Seat Ateca, Peugeot 2008 and Peugeot 208, suggesting competitive pricing as dealers moved to clear their stocks to avoid competing with promotions on new cars.

‘The fast sales were achieved despite our May Market View analysis tracking a monthly increase in days to sell from 29.3 to 30.3.’

Top 10 Fastest Selling Cars – May 2025

1. Vauxhall Corsa

Age: 6 Months – 1 Year

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: Less than 5k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 8.6

2. Ford Explorer

Age: Less than 6 Months

Fuel Type: Electric

Mileage: Less than 5k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 11.6

3. MG HS

Age: 1 Year – 2 Years

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: 10k Miles – 20k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 11.7

4. Seat Ateca

Age: Less than 6 Months

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: Less than 5k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 13.1

5. Peugeot 2008

Age: Less than 6 Months

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: Less than 5k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 13.2

6. Toyota Yaris

Age: 2 Years – 3 Years

Fuel Type: Hybrid

Mileage: 10k Miles – 20k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 14.7

7. MG HS

Age: 1 Year – 2 Years

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: 5k Miles – 10k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 14.8

8. Vauxhall Corsa

Age: 3 Years – 4 Years

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: 20k Miles – 30k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 16.0

9. Peugeot 208

Age: Less than 6 Months

Fuel Type: Petrol

Mileage: Less than 5k Miles

Avg Days to Sell: 16.2

10. Nissan Qashqai