TradeBid launches fully digital dealer auction marketplace in the UK

A new digital auction platform is entering the UK wholesale vehicle market this April, offering dealers a modern way to source trade stock online.

TradeBid, part of Nasdaq-listed ACV Auctions Inc., is launching a fully digital dealer-only auction marketplace designed specifically for the professional automotive trade.

ACV Auctions is a global automotive marketplace technology company that connects buyers and sellers of wholesale vehicles through digital auctions and data-driven tools.

The platform connects verified dealers with franchise and fleet sellers through structured online auctions, providing a modern alternative to traditional physical auctions.

The inaugural UK auction will take place on April 22, giving registered dealers access to exclusive trade vehicles through TradeBid’s online marketplace.

Each vehicle listed on the platform includes AI-powered condition reports alongside full vehicle history checks, giving buyers a clear and structured understanding of a vehicle’s condition before bidding.

Sellers upload guided imagery through the dedicated TradeBid Seller app, allowing TradeBid’s technology to generate detailed inspection reports that highlight visible damage and categorise severity.

This standardised approach helps ensure transparency across listings and allows dealers to confidently source vehicles digitally.

TradeBid also integrates services designed to simplify the wholesale buying process. Vehicles purchased through the platform can be delivered directly to the buyer’s forecourt through integrated logistics solutions, creating a smooth end-to-end buying experience.

To further support dealers purchasing stock, TradeBid has partnered with NextGear Capital to provide integrated stock funding options for registered buyers.

As part of the UK launch, TradeBid is offering £50 off buyer fees on a dealer’s first purchase, providing dealers with an incentive to explore the platform ahead of the inaugural auction.

The platform is designed to support the entire trade journey — from browsing stock and reviewing condition reports to bidding, purchasing, funding and delivery. Following the April launch, TradeBid plans to run regular UK online auctions, providing dealers with ongoing access to new stock opportunities.

While the platform focuses on helping dealers source vehicles efficiently, it also provides a new digital route for dealers looking to remarket stock. Sellers can upload vehicles through the TradeBid Seller App, generate condition and history reports, and list vehicles into upcoming auctions.

Dealers can register for free ahead of the April 22 launch auction and begin exploring the platform today.

Learn more or register for free by clicking here.