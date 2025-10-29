Used car trade prices slipped by 1.1% in October, but market is in very good shape – Cap HPI

Used car trade prices slipped by 1.1% in October, but the market is showing ‘resilience’ and is in ‘better’ shape going into November than on average.

That’s the view of Cap HPI in its latest car market overview report, which analyses the new and used car sectors on a monthly basis.

For October, the firm reported trade values dropped on average by 1.1% at the three-year/60,000-mile point, or £225.

Cap HPI said the change ‘reflects a modest and manageable adjustment’, and ‘comes in better than the long-term average’.

It noted that excluding the Covid-impacted years of 2020 and 2021, the average seasonal movement at this point is -1.5%, adding: ‘What’s reassuring is that, aside from March, which followed seasonal norms, every month in 2025 has seen more positive movements, reflecting the overall resilience of the market.’

On average, said Cap HPI, a three-year-old car is now worth 0.3% less than it was at the start of the year, ‘highlighting how stable values have remained throughout 2025’.

The report explained that demand for used cars during October remained ‘healthy’ and dealers are ‘upbeat’, with average advertised retail prices moving up by around 0.3%.

Pure-electric cars were the fastest-selling fuel type during the month, dropping from an average of 38 days in September to 36. PHEVs were next fastest, taking 39 days, petrol and hybrids at 40, and diesel at 43 days.

Supermarkets led the charge with used EVs, taking on average 21 days to sell stock. Franchised and independents were very different, though, taking 41 and 42 days respectively.

Values softened across all age and mileage profiles, but city cars and upper medium models were the best performing.

Looking ahead, Cap HPI said: ‘Following two months of more stable and predictable value movements, the outlook suggests this trend is likely to continue through the remainder of the year.’

The firm did caution the outlook might be affected by half-term and the Autumn Budget, but that ‘underlying market fundamentals remain strong’.

October’s biggest risers in % at 3yrs/60k

1. Volkswagen Sharan (2010–2022) – 6.2% / £1,225

2. Vauxhall Corsa (2019– ) Electric – 4.6% / £406

3. Ford Mondeo (2018–2022) Hybrid – 3.7% / £568

4. DS 3 Crossback / DS 3 (2019– ) Electric – 3.1% / £326

5. Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2018–2024) Diesel Hybrid – 3.0% / £787

6. Mercedes-Benz GLS (2019– ) Diesel – 3.0% / £1,700

7. Range Rover (2017–2022) Hybrid – 3.0% / £1,171

8. Lexus LC Convertible (2020–2025) – 3.0% / £1,850

9. Vauxhall Combo Life (2021– ) Electric – 3.0% / £353

10. Jaguar F-Type (2019–2024) – 2.9% / £1,236

October’s biggest fallers in % at 3yrs/60k

1. Peugeot 308 (2023– ) Electric – -9.8% / -£1,530

2. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022– ) Petrol Hybrid – -7.8% / -£1,565

3. Mazda MX-5 (2015– ) – -7.8% / -£1,315

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2016–2024) Petrol Hybrid – -6.9% / -£1,787

Nissan e-NV200 (2014–2022) – -6.9% / -£706

Ford Tourneo Connect (2013–2022) Diesel – -6.9% / -£1,000

Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Cabriolet (2018–2023) – -6.9% / -£2,616

Genesis GV60 (2022– ) Electric – -5.9% / -£1,491

Smart ForFour (2020–2025) Electric – -5.8% / -£362

Volvo XC60 (2017– ) Diesel – -5.3% / -£1,540