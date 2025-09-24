‘We don’t have a right to grow’: Motorway makes pledge to dealers as boss outlines plans

Motorway boss James Wilson says there is still ‘lots of headroom’ for the auction platform to get even bigger over the coming years, despite concerns about the macroeconomic environment facing the used car market.

The firm’s chief operating officer appeared on the most recent episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, where he outlined how Motorway plans to keep growing by ramping up the amount of relevant stock in its daily sales.

However, told hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay that the outfit ‘hasn’t got a right to grow’ and that success will only come if it is able to keep delivering for its dealer partners.

The firm is now aiming to improving its cut through with the general public in order to make sure that dealers are able to bid on the very best used car stock.

Outlining Motorway’s vision for the future, Wilson said: ‘There’s lots and lots of headroom for us to grow but what’s important is we keep delivering for our dealers.

‘We haven’t got a right to grow – we’ve got to deliver for our dealers consistently, day in, day out, a great experience.

‘That means lots more relevant stock for them and making it as easy and as quick as possible for them to purchase through our platform.

‘We’ve got to make sure we’re cutting through with private consumers who want to sell their cars and make sure we’re making it clear to them why it’s a great place for them to sell their car and make more money than if they went through alternative channels.

‘I think the short answer is there’s lots of headroom, and that’s what we’re aiming to capitalise on.’

Despite the optimism, Wilson also noted the current uncertainty surrounding the used car market.

The COO is hoping for a ‘solid’ year by the end of 2025 and says that the days of ‘big swings’ may be now be over.

He added: ‘If I look at the macroeconomic environment, it’s, I think a good result would be a solid year next year. I hope that that’s the outcome it’s going to be.

‘I’m a little bit nervous about the macroeconomic environment, if I’m honest.

‘Obviously, there’s a lot going on at the moment, and we’ll see how that plays out in the coming months but I don’t see it being like it has been in previous years where we experience those big swings.

‘I don’t suspect that at all. So if you get a gun to the head, I’d say it’s going to be another solid year.’

