Wessex Garages boss Chris Wiseman steps down from his role after 25 years

Chris Wiseman, the managing director of Wessex Garages, has stepped down from his role.

Wiseman, who has been with the business for more than 25 years, announced the news on Friday in a post on LinkedIn.

He had held the managing director post for nearly six years and prior to that had been deputy MD and operations director of the business.

He said: ‘Today is my last day at Wessex Garages. After 25 years including nearly 6 as Managing Director, I can look back proudly on how far we have come and what we have achieved; but the time has come to say goodbye.

‘It’s only at times like these you realise the strength and talent of people around you, many of whom have been with me from the start.

‘With every challenge or piece of legislation that’s thrown at us, automotive has always been agile enough to react, change course and adapt to new ideas, and that makes it an amazing industry to work in.

‘Without doubt it’s as tough today as it ever has been, but as always we will adapt again.’

Wiseman was removed as a director of the Wessex Garages businesses on Friday in notifications posted at Companies House.

Mark Pardoe was named as a director on the same day, alongside Kazushige Ito and Takuya Yamazaki.

Wessex Garages operates Nissan, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai and GWM franchises in Gloucester, Bristol and Newport.

Accounts published for Wessex Garages Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 showed a loss of £1.47m before tax on turnover of £259m.

Wiseman hinted that he may continue his career in automotive, adding: ‘For me, it’s a new chapter, one where I will find a way to make a difference, improve and give a little back to an industry I have been privileged to work in and that has afforded me so much.

‘In the meantime, it’s a lot of golf! I look forward to seeing you all soon.’

The post attracted hundreds of interactions and more than 100 comments.

Catherine Faiers, COO of Auto Trader, said: ‘What an amazing journey. All the best Chris for your next adventure.’

Nathan Tomlinson, from Devonshire Motors, added: ‘Amazing words from one of the greatest. Thanks for being an inspiration Chris. Enjoy the well-earned break.’

Photo: Chris Wiseman pictured at Car Dealer Live 2024 (centre)