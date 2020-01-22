Official opening of new Volvo showroom in York

A NEW Volvo dealership, operated by Ray Chapman Motors, has officially opened in York.

The business has relocated to Great North Way from its previous home in White Rose Close.

Among the special guests at the official opening ceremony was Volvo Car UK managing director Kristian Elvefors, who presented a plaque to staff to mark the occasion.

Ray Chapman Motors, a family business which employs 67 people in total, operates another Volvo outlet in Malton, 18 miles to the north-east.

Duncan Chapman, dealer principal in York, told the Press newspaper he was pleased to have opened the doors to the new showroom, describing it as an impressive development.

He said the design of the premises was designed to make customers feel ‘relaxed and at ease’.

Volvo Car UK recorded its best annual new car sales results for 29 years in 2019, with 56,208 vehicles leaving showrooms.

