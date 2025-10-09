Administrator at GVE London resigns after just 22 days as supercar dealer’s finances are laid bare

The administrator of troubled supercar dealer GVE London has resigned from her post after less than a month in the role.

Car Dealer reported at the start of September that Farheen Qureshi of Parker Getty Limited had been appointed to oversee the administration, following the businesses spectacular collapse.

However, just a few weeks on, a fresh submission to Companies House has confirmed that Qureshi has departed with immediate effect.

No official reason has been given for her exit but joint replacements have already been appointed. Her departure was announced via Companies House yesterday (Oct 8) but was actually green lit by the High Court on September 22 – meaning she was in charge for just 22 days.

Going forward, the responsibility for the administration will be shared by Arvindar Jit Singh and David Hinrichsen of the Birmingham-based FRP Advisory.

The pair have wasted no time in getting to work, and shortly after Qureshi’s resignation, a ‘statement of administrator’s proposal’ was also filed via Companies House.

The document begins to outline the state of GVE’s finances and lays out what creditors can expect over the coming months.

It reveals that the firm has 14 company creditors, who are owed a combined £449,111.89. A total of nine consumer creditors are also listed, to whom GVE owes £700,869.30.

The administrators are currently working to asses the company’s assets but are not anticipating that they will be sufficient to cover all secured debts.

All unsecured and HMRC claims are expected to be written off but a shortfall of around £1.8m across all creditors is still looking likely.

Singh and Hinrichsen are also investigating director conduct and potential recovery claims as well as managing distributions to secured and preferential creditors.

If everything goes smoothly, the company will then be dissolved at the end of the administration period, which is expected to be within the next year.

However, the cost of the administration is already racking up, with the recently departed Qureshi owed £137,840 plus VAT for her period in the hot seat.

Meanwhile, the current joint administrators (FRP) are already owed £52,945 plus VAT.

What went wrong at GVE?

The business, based in Uxbridge, specialised in the sale of super and hypercars – selling a large number of them on a sale or return (SOR) basis.

Once sold, customers would expect to be paid for their cars at the agreed price at the point of consignment and the supercar dealer would pocket the difference. This would cover their work and any warranty claims.

However, the model appears to have failed spectacularly, leaving the firm teetering on the brink of collapse.

Once news of the potential administration broke, customers with cars enlisted for sale with the business began turning up at the premises in an attempt to get them back.

One video of the dealership site, seen by Car Dealer, showed large crowds of customers huddled outside the various entrances to the dealership on the Trade City Business Park, Uxbridge.

Writing in the latest documents, the joint administrators confirmed that their predecessor in the role had been ‘unable to secure the vehicles at the yard’ as a result of ‘a number of complications’.

They added: ‘Since the joint administrators’ appointment, they have undertaken significant works to progress the matters following the handover from the former administrator, the immediate priority being to secure the company’s remaining assets and / or SOR vehicles held at the yard.

‘The joint administrators engaged with the landlord of the yard and an agreement was reached to allow immediate access to collect the vehicle

assets thought to belong to the company, together with the release of the SOR vehicles to the rightful owners, in so far as they could be ascertained on the information provided.’

Prior to the crisis, Car Dealer visited GVE London as part of our Selling Supercars series. You can watch the full video at the top of this story.