Ancaster Group expands Nissan representation with new Surrey dealership

Dealer group Ancaster is expanding its Nissan partnership with a new showroom in Surrey.

The new site at Longmead Business Park, Epsom, becomes Ancaster’s seventh showroom representing the Japanese car brand.

Now fully up and running, the site offers new and used Nissan vehicles, servicing, genuine manufacturer parts, and an extensive selection of accessories, as well as full support for the Motability Scheme.

Other facilities include an electric vehicle charging area and a customer lounge

Ancaster already operates Nissan dealerships in locations such as Penge, Heathrow and Slough.

The company has a long and well-established relationship with Nissan.

Having celebrated its 50th anniversary with the brand in 2022, Ancaster has proudly represented Nissan for 53 years.

Managing director Stephen Wood is a member of the UK and European Nissan Dealer Associations, while aftersales director Bob Smith is a member of the Nissan Aftersales Dealer Association.

While the building was already staffed at the point of acquisition, Ancaster is actively engaging with local businesses and organisations to explore how it can best support and get involved with the Epsom community.

A spokesperson for Ancaster Group said: ‘We are proud to have represented Nissan since 1972 and we are excited to see the direction the brand is heading in with the introduction of more electrified vehicles.

‘There’s no doubt in our minds that Nissan’s commitment to electric mobility is total. The brand is at the forefront of motoring technology with electrified engines, state-of-the-art functionality and quality styling.

‘Our new Epsom dealership is in the perfect location to serve Surrey and South West London with the well-known Ancaster values of great customer service, high-quality vehicles and excellent value for money.’

Ancaster Group was originally established in 1949 and has been serving the local community for over 75 years.

The group employs more than 400 staff members, with an average length of service of eight years.