Apr 16: Reeves cuts energy bills; Trump threatens US-UK deal; Rolls-Royce Nightingale

Chancellor cuts bills for thousands more firms as she continues Washington talks

Rachel Reeves has expanded plans to cut electricity bills for thousands of UK manufacturing firms as she continues talks in Washington focused on the economic fallout from the Iran conflict.

The chancellor, who is in Washington for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings, said the plan will help UK businesses compete and create jobs despite the uncertain economic backdrop.

A plan announced last summer to cut electricity bills by up to 25% for more than 7,000 UK businesses will be expanded to cover 10,000 firms. An additional one-off payment in 2027 will be given to an extra 3,000 businesses, including companies in the automotive, aerospace, steel and pharmaceuticals sectors.

BBC to cut 2,000 jobs after ‘savage’ phone call with staff

The BBC is to cut 2,000 jobs, sources have said after a ‘savage’ all-staff phone call.

Employees were told of redundancies during the call at 3pm on Wednesday but were not given details of who will be affected, the Press Association understands.

Bosses at the corporation are trying to reduce costs by 10% over the next three years.

Rolls-Royce reveals the first of its Coachbuild Collection with ‘Project Nightingale’

Rolls-Royce has taken the covers off its first creation under the Coachbuild Collection series with the ‘Project Nightingale.’

The Project Nightingale has been inspired by Rolls-Royces of the 1920s with the 16EX and 17EX models.

Just 100 examples of the Project Nightingale are set to be produced, and will be available by invitation only to Rolls-Royce’s most loyal customers.

The markets

The FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday as investors awaited a hoped for resumption in peace talks between the US and Iran.

The FTSE 100 closed down 49.48 points, 0.5%, at 10,559.58. The FTSE 250 ended 58.70 points lower, 0.3%, at 22,665.59, but the AIM All-Share rose 5.45 points, 0.7%, to 796.02.

The pound firmed to 1.3577 dollars on Wednesday afternoon from 1.3571 on Tuesday. Against the euro, sterling was flat at 1.1502 euros from 1.1503.

Starmer insists he is ‘not going to yield’ amid Trump threats to trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is ‘not going to yield’ to pressure from Donald Trump, after the US president threatened to change the terms of a trade deal with Britain after the prime minister’s refusal to get involved in the Iran war.

Trump suggested the terms of the UK-US trade agreement brokered last year ‘can always be changed’ in an overnight interview with Sky News.

Trump’s latest broadside at Sir Keir’s government comes after details of the King’s state visit to the US later this month were revealed.

Covid inquiry to publish report on vaccines and treatments

The UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry will publish its fourth report on Thursday which will make a series of recommendations about the development of Covid-19 vaccines and the vaccine rollout. It will also examine the treatment of Covid-19 through both existing and new medications.

One of the issues to be highlighted in the report will include unequal uptake of the vaccine and the Government’s response.

Inquiry chairwomen Baroness Heather Hallett is also expected to address concerns from groups representing people who have suffered death or harm related to vaccines.

Car Dealer has tested used car marketplace providers for the past year – and today we can announce the winners

Tom Hartley is preparing to launch the sale of Sir Elton John’s first Rolls-Royce Phantom VI at Salon Privé this week.

A fire broke out at a dealership in Maidstone on Saturday afternoon (April 11) causing clouds of smoke over the surrounding area.

Weather

Variable cloud across the UK this morning, with showers in northern Scotland and isolated elsewhere, reports BBC Weather. Turning cloudier later, with light rain in the south and Northern Ireland.

Tonight remains mostly cloudy, with heavier rain spreading into northern and western areas, while the south-east stays drier with some clear spells.