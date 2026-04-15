Source of fire at Marshall Nissan in Maidstone revealed

A fire broke out at a dealership in Maidstone on Saturday afternoon (April 11) causing clouds of smoke over the surrounding area.

It’s now been revealed that a bin fire at the back of the property on Bircholt Road was the source of the blaze.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service teams were called at 3.30pm to the Marshall Nissan dealership, and a total of six crews and a technical rescue team battled the fire.

According to newspaper Kent Online, it has now been confirmed that the fire began in bin the bin shed.

The fire service reported an hour into the rescue: ‘People living or travelling near Bircholt Road, Maidstone are no longer being advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from a commercial premises fire.

‘Firefighters have made good progress over the last hour and the incident has been reduced to three fire engines. Crews, wearing breathing apparatus, are using main jets to extinguish the flames, which started in a bin shed and spread to the commercial property.

‘Kent Police is in attendance for traffic control.’

The rescue was scaled back after an hour, once the fire was under control.

By 9pm the fire was exterminated and the service stated that the operation had been ‘completed’ with no injuries.

Photo credit: Marshall Nissan Maidstone/Google Maps