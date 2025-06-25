Auto Trader – Data Insight 2025

With the market moving fast and competition fiercer than ever, the ability to make informed, data-led decisions is absolutely critical for today’s dealers.

This award goes to the company that dealers say they would put their data insights above any other, and this year it’s Auto Trader.

The car marketplace continues to lead the way with powerful, actionable data that helps them stay ahead, said the dealers who completed our survey.

Head of strategy and insights at Auto Trader Marc Palmer spoke to us about the good news.

He said: ‘We are absolutely delighted, of course. It’s brilliant, really brilliant for the team to be recognised by the people that we’re really trying to help, which is our retailer, manufacturer and our industry partners.’

‘I think really the root of all the things we try to do is understand, first of all, how we can really help our partners,’ Palmer explained, ‘We look at what’s really important to them, and then think about how that enormous pool of data that we’re able to access can be used to help their decision making.

‘Whether that’s thinking about what to source, how to merchandise and price it, how to sell it, and pulling all of those things together is really that, you know, the task that we set ourselves.’

He also spoke about the fact that winning this award shows the importance of the human data team in an industry where AI is becoming so important.

‘We’ve talked a lot recently about how we’ve been using AI for more than 10 years now, but we’ve really started to use AI to power more of our experience for retailers and for consumers.

‘But winning this award actually, it’s nice to know that there is still a place for the humble data and insights team and people at Auto Trader alongside AI.’