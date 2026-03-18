Bentley announces plans to cull hundreds of UK jobs as carmaker sees profits slump

Bentley is set to axe hundreds of UK jobs in a move which would slash 6% of its workforce.

The luxury marque says that 275 jobs have been placed at risk as part of a ‘organisational adjustment’ at its Crewe base.

The cuts – which account for 6% of Bentley’s 4,600-strong workforce in Crewe – would affect management, agency and other office-based roles, but not manufacturing jobs.

Confirming the news, Bentley chairman and chief executive Frank-Steffen Walliser said: ‘We are making some difficult decisions to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the business, including an organisational adjustment potentially impacting approximately 275 positions.

‘I want to express my sincere appreciation to those affected – we are committed to supporting each individual with care, guidance and assistance throughout this transition.’

The move comes after the British carmaker announced annual operating profits of €216m (£186.6m) – a year-on-year decline of 42%.

Bosses have attributed the weaker performance to higher costs from changes at its parent company Volkswagen and a €42m (£36.3m) hit from US tariffs.

The cuts will impact 150 staff, who have been placed at risk of redundancy, with another 125 roles expected to go through not replacing temporary workers, staff turnover and not filling some vacancies.

It is consulting over the 150 redundancies over the next four to six weeks, while the wider role cuts are set to be made by the end of the year.

Karen Lewis, organiser of the GMB trade union, said: ‘These cuts have come out of the blue and the workforce is stunned.

‘Trump’s tariff’s have hit Bentley hard and the company is still feeling the affects of the Covid lockdown.

‘GMB will stand side by side with members in Bentley to ensure the minimum redundancies and the maximum payouts.’