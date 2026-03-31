Car Care Plan celebrates half a century of vehicle aftercare excellence

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Car Care Plan, the automotive warranty and add-on insurance provider, having supported many of the industry’s most recognisable brands with first-rate vehicle protection since 1976.

Over the last five decades, Car Care Plan has built a reputation for high-quality, dependable aftercare products that provide real value and utility to customers, from award-winning warranty programmes to Defaqto five-star rated asset protection, cosmetic, alloy and tyre insurance, among others.

Their high-quality offering, end-to-end support services, and dependability now sees them working with over 30 major manufacturers and 2,500+ retailers worldwide, registering in excess of 1.4 million products annually, with active products in 100+ countries.

Car Care Plan’s foundation of success

While Car Care Plan’s forward-thinking approach sees continual innovation within their product range, ensuring they meet the needs of today’s drivers, it is their industry pedigree and long-standing customer relationships that have laid the foundation for its success.

Established in March 1976, Car Care Plan launched their first commercial vehicle warranty programme in 1981, expanded into the European market a decade later, and by 2007 was registering over one million products annually.

Having built extensive data on UK car stocks across all franchises, as well as claims information on virtually every model available, Car Care Plan accurately tailors products to each retailer’s vehicle mix and business needs. In response to evolving customer expectations, they also now offer subscription-style combined aftercare packages, while providing digital platforms for customers to purchase, manage and claim on their products.

These products are backed by a comprehensive range of support services for retailers, including state-of-the-art management systems, tailored marketing and e-commerce support, training and development opportunities, and access to in-house sales and compliance experts.

Five-star rated vehicle aftercare

Over the years, Car Care Plan has picked up many industry-awards for its aftercare provision, and retains exceptional ratings across its product range. From Defaqto five-star rated cosmetic, alloy and tyre insurance, to a Trustpilot “Great” rating and an “Excellent” for their mobile repair arm, DWV.

Their branded retail motor insurance and accident aftercare division, Car Care Plan Protex, has also achieved a “Gold” Feefo rating for several of their large manufacturer programmes. And the company’s in-house claims and call handling service, which manages thousands of customer calls every day, receives a “World Class” National Promoter Score (NPS).

Meanwhile, Car Care Plan’s in-house insurer, Motors Insurance Company Limited (MICL), continues to receive a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) from AM Best, the world’s first credit rating agency and the largest specialising in the insurance industry.

For Car Care Plan’s customers and partners, this means peace-of-mind and confidence knowing their vehicle protection products are backed by a stable, dependable provider, with a strong track record and reputation within the automotive industry.

Reflections on 50 years

While Car Care Plan’s longevity is a sign of their success, at the heart of that success is their highly experienced team, a significant number of whom have remained with the company for decades, building long-standing relationships with their manufacturer and retailer partners.

Car Care Plan’s CEO, Ben Russell, had the following to say about the company’s significant milestone: ‘As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, I’m filled with pride and gratitude. For five decades, our focus has been simple: helping our clients grow, succeed, and achieve their goals.

‘Thank you to every vehicle manufacturer, retailer, finance company, and automotive partner who has trusted us to work in their name to serve their customers. That trust has allowed us to build a long and successful track record together.

‘This milestone is not only a celebration of what we’ve achieved, but of the partnerships and friendships that have shaped our journey — and the opportunities still ahead.’

Simon Wright, CFO, who has spent 33 years at Car Care Plan, added: ‘It’s been an honour to see the business grow to become an insurer with global reach and a broad product offering.’

Discover more about Car Care Plan at www.carcareplan.com.