Car supermarket: Nissan teams up with Sainsbury’s to showcase range of new EVs

Nissan dealers have been showcasing the brand’s range of EVs at supermarkets up and down the country as part of a novel new approach to get motorists to go electric.

The Japanese brand has partnered with Sainsbury’s in a move which saw dealers leave their showrooms in favour of supermarkets for World EV Day, earlier this month.

Representatives of Nissan dealerships across the country travelled to their local Sainsbury’s stores to showcase electric models supplied by the manufacturer, while at the same time drawing attention to the ultra-rapid Smart Charge network operated by the supermarket giant.

The supermarket chain has rolled out the charging service at 79 sites to date, as it looks to turn everyday errands into efficient charging opportunities

The day-long Nissan partnership provided Sainsbury’s customers with opportunities to explore the brand’s EVs up-close, take test-drives, and learn about the recently announced Electric Car Grant.

Dealer groups involved included Marshall, represented at Sainsbury’s Fosse Park Leicester; Chorley, who supported an event in Bamber Bridge, Preston; Ancaster, who had vehicles on display in Richmond, South-West London; and Glyn Hopkin, present at stores in Ipswich and Stevenage.

A spokesman for the brand said: ‘We were delighted to have been involved in the World EV Day events at Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

‘Our pedigree as a manufacturer of reliable, stylish and technologically advanced EVs is unmatched anywhere.

‘Alongside Ariya, Townstar, Interstar and the recently unveiled All-New Micra EV, we’re looking forward to the third-generation British-built Leaf later this year, followed by the electric Juke in 2026.’

Auto Trader was also involved in setting up the scheme amid a rise in interest in EVs, following the launch of the latest government grant.

Marc Palmer, the firm’s head of insights, said: ‘We have seen the highest spike in EV demand in three years.

‘Interest in eligible vehicles has nearly doubled, showing that financial incentives are key to consumers making the switch.’

Emma Williams, director of customer & commercial at Smart Charge, added: ‘We are not just installing chargers – we’re creating experiences.

‘By integrating EVs into the daily lives of shoppers, we’re helping people see how seamlessly electric vehicles can fit into their routines.

‘We are very grateful to Nissan and the dealer network representatives who came along to our stores to raise awareness of World EV Day.’