Car supermarket Trade Centre Group aims to bounce back from brutal 2024 losses

The Trade Centre Group says it is ‘enjoying the fruits’ of its team’s ‘hard work in 2024’ after notching up a chunky pre-tax profit for the first half of this year.

The used car supermarket chain claims it has finished the first-half, ending May 2025, with a pre-tax profit of £4.7m. It added that this figure includes the ‘difficult December opening month of the trading period’.

The update on the company’s 2025 performance comes just days after the publication of its 2024 results, as reported last week by Car Dealer.

In those accounts, the business bore the brunt of challenges in the used car supermarket sector seen last year, swinging from a £6.58m pre-tax profit in 2023 into a whopping £5.4m loss in 2024.

During the year Trade Centre Group put in place a ‘transformation plan’, which included the closure of its Birmingham South store.

Commenting on the 2025 first-half results, CEO Andy Coulthurst said: ‘We really are enjoying the fruits of the teams hard work in 2024.

‘We made wholesale changes to the business including improved technology and introducing more dynamic senior leadership across the sales function and inventory acquisition and management side of the business.

He added: ‘You could see across the market in 2024 how challenging the car supermarket model was proving to be, with key players closing or repurposing stores and profits tightening.

‘Whilst we also faced difficult headwinds, we knew that our transformation plan would set us on a course to strong profitability in 2025, we continue to go from strength to strength, the team should be very proud of their result in the half-year and our focus is firmly on £10m+ PBT for the full year.’