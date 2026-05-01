Carwow announces shake-up to top team as it looks to deliver ‘world-class capabilities’

Carwow has announced a shake-up of its leadership team as it looks to ‘grow in scale and complexity’.

The automotive marketplace and publisher has appointed Hizam Sahibudeen as its new chief technology officer (CTO), charged with leading the firm’s technology vision and strategy.

The Malaysian native brings significant experience from outside of the automotive industry, having previously worked for top Silicone Valley firms.

He will now manage Carwow’s engineering and IT & security teams, as well as driving AI-embedded product innovation, that aims provides smarter tools for partners and help dealers buy and sell cars more profitably.

He replaces Carwow co-founder David Santoro, who remains the firm’s principle engineer, and will report directly to CEO John Veichmanis.

Elsewhere, Carwow has also confirmed that general counsel Rinesh Sheth has also joined the executive team, having been with the firm since 2024.

Announcing the changes to the top team, John Veichmanis, CEO of Carwow Group, said: ‘Hizam is a proven champion of AI-native engineering practices and data-driven decision-making, meaning he has the experience, vision and energy to deliver world-class capabilities as we continue to scale the Carwow platform.

‘As our business continues to grow in scale and complexity, having Legal & Compliance represented at Executive level is the right step for the next chapter of Carwow Group.

‘Rinesh brings not only deep legal expertise but also sound commercial judgement and a genuine commitment to our mission and culture. His perspective will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities ahead.’

In its most recent set of accounts, Carwow saw its losses grow to £20m after a year of continued expansion and acquisitions.

As well as its core marketplace, the outfit also owns the likes of Auto Express, Evo and Carbuyer, through its 2024 acquisition of media firm Autovia.