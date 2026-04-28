Car Dealer Power ‘gives a level of credibility that really matters’ – vote for your winners now!

Winning a Car Dealer Power Award gives businesses ‘a level of credibility that really matters’.

That is the verdict of one of last year’s winners, who says that the prestigious gongs play an important role in ‘making a difference on the ground’ across the automotive industry.

The 2025 ceremony saw Vehicles in Video come out on top in the Personalised Video category and it is a prize they are hoping retain this time around.

The survey for Car Dealer Power 2026 is open now and will close on June 11. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, so get voting now!

The awards are your chance to name the very best – and worst – of the industry, when it comes to the best suppliers and carmakers, and Matt Maley CEO of Vehicles in Video says that scooping a prize can have a major impact on a business.

‘From our perspective, it’s particularly meaningful because dealers themselves — the very people using our platform day to day — voted for it,’ he told Car Dealer.

That gives it a level of credibility that really matters to us.

‘In terms of impact, it’s helped reinforce trust in what we’re building. As a business focused on improving customer engagement and response through video, recognition like this validates that we’re solving a real market problem and delivering value where it counts.

‘For the team, it was a great moment. A lot of hard work goes into continuously developing and refining our platforms, so seeing that acknowledged by the industry, and more importantly by our users, was a real boost.’

He added: ‘More broadly, the Car Dealer Power Awards play an important role in the industry by highlighting solutions that are actually making a difference on the ground.

‘They help cut through the noise and give dealers confidence in the tools and partners they choose to work with.

‘Of course, it would be fantastic to be recognised again this year, but more importantly it would signal that we’re continuing to deliver meaningful results for our partners as the market evolves.’

Maley’s thoughts were echoed by Zoe Matthews, marketing lead at Dealer Auction, which won in the Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform title in 2025.

‘Winning a Car Dealer Power Award has reinforced Dealer Auction’s position as a trusted trade-to-trade stock partner,’ she explained.

‘Because it’s voted for by dealers, it gives real credibility to what we do and helps show the market that our platform is delivering where it matters.

‘The awards are an important benchmark for the industry because they’re shaped by dealer feedback.

‘They help raise standards, recognise trusted partners and give suppliers a clear view of what dealers value most.

‘Winning again would be fantastic and would mean even more because it would show we’re continuing to earn dealers’ trust.

‘For us, it would be a strong signal that Dealer Auction remains a valued partner for helping dealers buy and sell trade stock efficiently.’

Get your votes in now!

The Car Dealer Power 2026 survey opened last week, with winners and highly commended placed firms to be named on July 14.

Prizes will be dished out in 23 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

As an extra bonus for filling out the survey this year, respondents will be in with a chance to win some Apple prizes*…

1st place: Apple Watch Series 11

Two runner-up prizes: Apple Airpods 4

Car Dealer Power 2026 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Auction House

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Consumer to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Trade Insurance – NEW FOR 2026

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Trade to Trade Stock Acquisition Platform

AI Product

Data Insight

Winners will be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on July 14.

*For full competition terms and conditions, click here.