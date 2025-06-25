CitNOW – Highly commended Highly commended Personalised Video 2025

CitNOW has been honoured in the 2025 Car Dealer Power Awards with the firm achieving highly commended status in the Personalised Video for Used Cars category.

Our readers were blown away by the outfit’s dealer support and easy-to-use platforms at a time when more and more retailers are turning their hands to video work in a bid to shift metal.

Founded in 2008 with the aim of allowing customers to view vehicles without visiting car showrooms, the firm has now grown into one of the best performing companies in its sector.

The past 12 months have seen the group significantly expand both its sales and aftersales product portfolios, leading to a ramp up in OEM partners. The firm has also integrated with over 250 third-party providers and developed a number of cutting edge AI products to help dealers with their day-to-day business.

Reflecting on what has been a busy time for the company, Carol Fairchild, chief operating officer at CitNOW, told Car Dealer: ‘Both 2024 and 2025 have marked a pivotal period for both CitNOW and the wider CitNOW Group.

‘During this time, we’ve significantly expanded our sales and aftersales product portfolios, partnered with OEMs to enhance digital customer journeys, and embedded AI across our solutions.

‘We’ve also integrated with over 250 third-party providers and continued our transition to cloud-based services.

‘Our commitment remains to deploying cutting-edge technology to enable transformation of how sales and aftersales teams engage with customers — fostering stronger relationships and driving long-term retention.’

Fairchild was also keen to discuss the importance of the Car Dealer Power awards in representing the views of the industry.

He added: ‘What makes this recognition most meaningful is that the Car Dealer Power Awards are voted for by the people who matter the most to us – professionals working within the automotive industry.

‘These are the individuals who are at the core of our business and experience firsthand how we operate.

‘Awards like these are so important because they give a voice to those on the front lines of automotive retail.

‘They allow industry professionals to share their honest opinions about the businesses they rely on – and that feedback is invaluable.

‘We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by the wider retailer network. It’s a strong signal that we’re making a real difference — and ultimately doing something right for customers and partners.’