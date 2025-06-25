Cox Automotive reveals used car forecasts as experts praise sector’s ‘stabilising force’

Cox Automotive is forecasting that 7.64m used car transactions will take place this year, with the sector remaining a ‘stabilising force amid wider industry volatility’.

The automotive giant says that sales are likely to remain at the same level as in 2024, despite being 3.6% above the long-term average from 2001 to 2019.

Analysts say the market is showing ‘signs of resilience’ – especially for vehicles aged three to five years – flying in the face of ongoing supply challenges, which are a mostly hangover from pandemic-era production slowdowns.

It is expected that those challenges will start easing in the second half of the year, making it easier for car dealers to satisfy robust customer demand.