Dealer group Perrys expands operations with new Peugeot dealership in Canterbury

Dealer group Perrys has opened a new Peugeot sales and aftersales site in Canterbury, Kent, which will sit alongside its existing Vauxhall and Mazda franchises.

The group has taken over the site form Marshall’s, which closed its Peugeot franchise in the city in March.

As a result of the takeover, Perrys Canterbury has taken on three staff members from the Marshall business: a trained technician, a Peugeot service advisor and a retail manager.

Perrys Canterbury will offer Peugeot customers a full servicing and parts service, in addition to its smart repair service for cosmetics such as alloy wheel refurbishments and paintwork, which is covered by six vans.

‘We are absolutely thrilled to bring the Peugeot brand to Canterbury,’ said Graham Knell, regional director for Perrys. ‘It means we’ve been able to employ key Peugeot representatives across all departments to support our growth.

‘Peugeot is a dynamic and forward-thinking manufacturer, perfectly aligning with our vision to offer high-quality, sustainable, and visionary vehicles to our customers.

‘Our new Canterbury dealership has been designed to provide an exceptional customer experience, from browsing the latest models for both retail and Motability, alongside our used car centre, to comprehensive aftersales support for existing Peugeot owners in the wider area.’

Perrys put in a strong performance in 2024, with pre-tax profits up 37% to £2.6m despite turnover being down 3.2% to £768m.