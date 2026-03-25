Electric car enquiries jump as fuel price concerns drive interest – Autotrader

Interest in new and used electric cars has surged in recent weeks due to the conflict in the Middle East and concerns over fuel prices and supply.

Lastest data from Autotrader shows leads for new EVs jumped 28% since February 28 – the first day of the conflict.

Meanwhile, enquiries for nearly-new EVs aged up to five years have risen by 15% during the same period.

The figures would also suggest that consumers are now considering a second-hand EV more than they have done in recent times.

Used EVs are currently accounting for 19.5% of all leads for cars up to five years on Autotrader’s platform. That’s the highest share the firm has ever recorded, and new records are being set every day, said Autotrader.

The spike comes despite fuel prices remaining below the peaks seen in 2022, with Autotrader believing that car buyers are concerned about fuel supply and future price rises.

Despite the strong interest in electric vehicles, there’s a still a ‘growing disconnect’ between demand and overall market penetration, said the company, with electric cars still representing only around 5% of vehicles on UK roads.

Autotrader’s chief customer officer, Ian Plummer, said the surge in EV interest is down to confidence, not just prices.

‘Even though petrol prices aren’t anywhere near the extremes of 2022 yet, the Iran conflict has clearly moved fuel costs to the front of buyers’ minds,’ he said.

‘Our data shows a sharp rise in both new and used EV leads since the war began at the end of February, with used EV enquiries hitting record levels on the Autotrader marketplace.

‘This isn’t just about price, it’s about confidence. When people feel that traditional fuel is vulnerable to global events, the appeal of electric becomes far stronger so the conflict is acting as a significant catalyst for EV interest across the UK market.

‘That said, previous peaks in interest like in 2022 haven’t led to sustained increases in electric purchases, so there is still work to do to ensure consumers are confident that electric cars can fit their lifestyles.’