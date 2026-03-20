Family-run Thames Motor Group to open first Nissan site after signing up with Japanese brand

The family-run Thames Motor Group is to open its first Nissan showroom after agreeing a new franchise partnership with the Japanese brand.

The group is to open the state-of-the-art showroom and workshop in Tunbridge Wells, where it will welcome customers from the likes of Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, Crowborough and Paddock Wood.

The finishing touches are currently being applied to the Longfield Road site and the new dealership will be open for business next Tuesday (Mar 24).

Customers will be benefit from well-equipped workshop, staffed by Nissan-trained technicians, which will will cater to their every servicing and MOT need.

There is a smart repair bodyshop on site, as well as an electric vehicle charging area for EV drivers.

Once development work has finished, complimentary refreshments will be served in a comfortable lounge, where customers will be able to relax and take their time deciding which Nissan model suits them best.

A number of jobs will be created as part of the new venture, and recruitment is currently under way for technicians, service advisors and sales consultants, with management positions also available for suitable applicants.

Confirming the new partnership, Natasha Khanna, director of Thames Motor Group, said: ‘We are very excited about our new partnership with Nissan – we’re thrilled to add them to our portfolio of brands.

‘At Thames Motor Group, we have a focus on excellent teamwork and a strong commitment to customer care. We know car-buyers expect professionalism, trust and honesty, so our focus on attention to detail means the level of service we deliver is second to none.

‘All our team members are treated like family – whether they are related to the Khanna family or not! This commitment to one another makes a happy and cohesive team focused on our customers.’

Thames Motor Group was set up back in 1971 by Vipen Khanna – father of current director Natasha – and it now represents a host of Stellantis brands.

Nissan is hoping that the business’s family spirit will create a ‘formidable team’ at the new dealership.

Matt Duncan, network development and customer quality director at Nissan, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Thames Motor Group to our network of dealers and we send all those concerned with the new venture in Tunbridge Wells every good wish for the future.

‘Nissan and Thames Motor Group will make a formidable team. With award-winning cars and excellent levels of customer service, I’m sure we can look forward to a successful future together.’