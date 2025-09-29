Family-run used car dealer splashes out £400k on major refurbishment 

An independent used car dealership in north Liverpool has invested £400,000 in refurbishing its facilities to futureproof its business and offer a better experience for its customers.

Solo Car Sales has completed a £400,000 investment into its Anfield showroom.

The company was founded in 2008 by director James McConville and his dad Stephen.

Its premises previously had four offices and what James describes as ‘basic’ facilities.

Following the revamp, the premises now offer seven offices, a staff room, new customer facilities, EV chargers and professional hand over bays.

‘For years, my Dad and I felt that the showroom wasn’t reflecting who we are and how we operate,’ said McConville.

‘Our valued staff and customers alike deserved better facilities and that’s what we’ve created after hours and hours of hard work.

‘We’re very excited to welcome our customers – both familiar faces returning and new – to the showroom and give them the true Solo Car Sales experience in much more fitting surroundings.’

McConville recently appeared on the Car Dealer Podcast, where he spoke about his use of social media videos to grow the business.

As part of that approach, the firm has been documenting the transformation of its showroom across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

McConville added: ‘Since 2008, we’ve expanded from one unit to four, whilst also adding a local storage yard to facilitate our continuous growth. For me, Solo Car Sales is so different because of the service we offer.

‘Our aim is always to set a new standard for how buying a car should feel and we act accordingly; putting people before profit, transparency before tactics, and long-term trust before short-term gains.

‘Car dealerships can get a bit of a bad rap. I’m passionate about changing the perception of the used car industry by raising the bar on care, clarity and genuine connection.’