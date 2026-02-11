Ferrari confirms ‘Luce’ name for first EV and reveals iPhone-inspired interior

Ferrari has revealed new details about its forthcoming pure-electric model, including its name and a first glimpse at the car’s interior.

Called ‘Luce’, which is Italian for ‘light’, the model is to herald ‘the new chapter in Ferrari’s history’ and offer ‘cutting-edge technology, unique design and best-in-class driving thrills’.

While the Italian manufacturer is keeping the exterior of the new car under wraps for now, it has showcased the EV’s interior.

Made in collaboration with LoveFrom – a ‘creative collective’ founded by Apple designer Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson – the new partnership has seen the design team working on ‘every dimension of the new car’s design’ for over five years.

The new interior brings together modern and traditional design touches. It’s why key features such as the binnacle, control panel and central console are self-contained. Many areas are finished in 100% recycled aluminium alloy machined from solid billets, while the glass sections are made from durable and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass.

The car’s key is also made from Gorilla Glass and, when inserted into the dock on the central console, changes colour from yellow to black. At the same time, the control panel and binnacle light up.

Ferrari and LoveFrom have tried to move away from large touchscreens for the Luce, instead utilising a variety of physical controls for key elements.

The steering wheel harks back to those of the 1950s and 60s, too, drawing design inspiration from the classic three-spoke Nardi wheel of the time. Like other components, it too is machined from recycled aluminium and weighs 400g less than a standard Ferrari wheel.

However, there are still three screens to utilise, with a driver binnacle, control panel and rear control panel equipped.

Ferrari has yet to confirm when the Luce will be officially unveiled, though it’s expected to be towards the latter part of this year.