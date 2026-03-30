From Storing Nukes to Nissan Jukes: The Greenham Common story

Few places in Britain have a story quite like Greenham.

Originally developed during the Second World War as RAF Greenham Common, the airfield played a strategic role in Allied operations before becoming one of the most recognisable military sites of the Cold War.

In the 1980s it was home to American cruise missiles and the focal point of the internationally famous Greenham Common peace protests, events that placed this quiet corner of Berkshire at the centre of global political debate.

To support such sensitive operations, the site was engineered with formidable infrastructure — extensive security perimeters, hardened storage structures and controlled access designed to protect some of the most critical assets of the era.

Today that same infrastructure has found a new purpose. The 70-acre site has evolved into one of the UK’s most secure commercial environments, supporting everything from logistics operations and specialist storage to large-scale film productions.

Sections of the former airbase have even been used as filming locations for major productions including Star Wars The Force Awakens, Andor and the newly released Greenland 2, where the dramatic landscape and imposing Cold War architecture create a striking backdrop.

At the heart of the site, 7 acres of prime hardstanding are currently available, complemented by a 17,500 sq ft high-bay building with 7-metre ceilings and six former military bunker units offering around 6,000 sq ft each of ultra-secure internal storage — infrastructure originally designed for defence, now perfectly suited to modern operational use.

With 24/7 security, multiple layers of military-grade perimeter fencing, and immediate access to the M4, M3 and A34 corridors, Greenham offers a rare combination of scale, resilience and connectivity.

The site is ideally suited to vehicle logistics operators requiring several acres of secure storage, car auction and fleet resale companies, or organisations seeking a highly secure operational yard close to the UK’s strategic road network.

The high-bay building is particularly well suited to vehicle inspection, preparation and assessment operations, while the hardened bunker storage provides an unusually secure environment for high-value vehicles, collections or specialist assets.

It’s not every day that infrastructure once built for nuclear deterrence finds a new role supporting modern fleets — but at Greenham, the transformation from storing nukes to Nissan Jukes shows how historic military engineering can power the logistics and automotive industries of today.

The site is ideally suited to vehicle storage, fleet compounds, trailer yards, logistics staging, or operational depots.

Key features include:

• 7 acres of large contiguous hardstanding available immediately

• Ultra-secure site with 24/7 security and multiple layers of military-grade perimeter fencing

• Excellent access to the M4, M3 and A34 strategic road network

• 17,500 sq ft high-bay building with approx. 7m internal height

• 6 secure nuclear bunker storage units each providing approx. 6,000 sq ft additional space with approx. 5m ceiling height

• Suitable for vehicle storage, HGV / trailer yards, fleet depots, logistics overflow or operational compounds

• Competitive commercial terms

The site has historically supported major infrastructure and logistics operations and offers one of the most secure vehicle storage environments in the region.

Location: Greenham, Newbury – RG14 7HQ

If you would like further information, pricing, or to arrange a site visit, please contact us via our website Contact 3 — GAMA SITE

We would be happy to discuss how the site could support your current or future operational needs.