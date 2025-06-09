Holden Group introduces same-day handover service for used cars

Car dealer Holden Group has announced it is now offering same-day handovers for used car customers.

The group, which sells new and used cars in East Anglia, says this reflects the ‘speed and convenience’ expected by consumers in 2025.

The streamlined service means cars are fully checked, prepared and ready to go if customers want to drive away same day.

Tim Holden, CEO of the Holden Group said: ‘In the day and age of Amazon, people expect things quickly. We aim to offer them flexibility and confidence when buying a car.

‘This is all about being ready when our customers are. If someone walks in, falls in love with a car, and wants to drive it home today, we’ll make it happen.

‘There’s nothing worse than having to wait when you just want to take it home right away.’

Adam Ferjani, group marketing manager, added: ‘This is about convenience without compromise.

‘Our customers get the speed they want, and the reassurance they deserve.’