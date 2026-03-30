How Motorway is giving car dealers greater confidence when buying online

Buying vehicles online offers dealers unprecedented access to inventory.

However, its success relies on dealers having confidence that the vehicles they’re buying are accurately represented and that they have the reassurance they are covered if something goes wrong.

That’s why at Motorway, we’ve focused on strengthening the foundations of our marketplace. Through new solutions for clearer vehicle grading, smarter seller verification, and added protection against fraud, we’re giving dealers greater confidence to buy online with speed and certainty.

Clearer condition, better decisions

When buying remotely, the condition of a vehicle needs to be easy to understand and accurate. Dealers don’t want to second-guess prep costs or manually interrogate listings. They want clarity they can rely on.

We’ve recently updated Motorway’s vehicle grading system to a 1-5 scale that incorporates richer damage detail and refined logic, giving a clearer reflection of true vehicle condition. For dealers, that means greater confidence when browsing and bidding, with fewer surprises after purchase.

For sellers, this helps set expectations earlier and makes conversations around preparation and pricing simpler and more transparent.

Smarter seller verification, powered by AI

Buying with confidence also requires certainty that the person on the other side of the deal is genuine and authorised to sell the vehicle.

That’s why we’ve enhanced our seller verification process using AI and automation. Sellers are now required to upload their driving licence and vehicle documentation, and complete a live selfie check. AI validates that the documents are genuine and confirms a biometric match between the licence photo and the live image. Seller documentation, including V5Cs and finance settlement letters, is verified in real time using AI-powered checks designed to identify issues quickly and accurately.

What previously took days can now be completed in minutes, giving dealers faster access to verified vehicles and reassurance that each car has the right to be sold. For sellers, the process is quicker and clearer, with instant feedback on documentation.

Reassurance against the rare but costly risks

Even with robust checks in place, dealers tell us that reassurance against fraud remains a key concern when sourcing stock online.

Motorway’s Clocked, Cloned, and Stolen Vehicle Reimbursement Scheme is designed to provide that extra peace of mind. Available to eligible dealers at no additional cost, the scheme offers reimbursement of up to £30,000 per vehicle in the very rare instance a dealer inadvertently acquires a clocked, cloned, or stolen car.

This added protection means dealers can buy with confidence, knowing there’s meaningful support in place should the worst happen.

Building confidence in online buying

By improving how vehicles are graded, strengthening seller verification through AI, and backing dealers with tangible protection, we’re making it easier and safer for dealers to buy online.

Motorway will continue to bring dealers access to high-quality stock, but just as importantly, we’re focused on giving them the confidence and reassurance they need to buy decisively, reduce risk, and grow profitably.

To sign up to Motorway, visit Motorway Pro.