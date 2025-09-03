How you can have the best chance of winning a Used Car Award in 2025

Over the years hundreds of dealers have picked up accolades at our annual Used Car Awards – but how can you make sure you’ve got the best chance of winning?

The annual event, hosted by Mike Brewer, and sponsored by Black Horse, has 25 categories for dealers to enter and to be in with a chance you need to get your name in the frame.

Nominations take seconds to do on our website. You simply need to enter the business or person’s name you’re nominating into our form and if you can, give a few reasons as to why.

Remember you can nominate anyone – it doesn’t just have to be your business. If you admire someone else’s work or think an individual deserves recognition, make sure you get their name in the frame too.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, September 29 – so get it done today!

Once their name is entered, the Car Dealer team gets to work. The judging process starts with investigating all the nominees online.

We take into account reviews across platforms including Google and Auto Trader as well as other sites. An average bar is set for reviews scores in that awards category and those in the highest percentile make the cut.

If the scores are too close our judges analyse the content of reviews too looking for authentic stories of great customer service.

Those firms that make this cut will be named on our Nominations List – this is released on Monday, October 6. It names 10 firms in each category going through to the next round.

The next step is mystery shopping and our team begins contacting and visiting dealers named to see just how good they are at dealing with customers.

The mystery shopping phase is long and detailed and the criteria tweaked subtly for each individual category.

Once the mystery shopping phase is complete, Car Dealer is ready to release the shortlist – and this is published on our website on Monday, October 20. This names five firms, or individuals, in each category.

Car dealers that want to win an award need to be on top of their game throughout the year, not just during the mystery shopping phase.

Everyone knows the importance of gathering great reviews and with the new rules recently put in place, these will hold even more weight going forward.

Delivering consistently great customer service and having your customers showcase that service on a variety of review platforms is vital.

Don’t worry if you’re a new dealer as we take that into account when we look at the number of reviews posted too.

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held at The Brewery in central London, hosted by Mr Wheeler Dealer himself, Mike Brewer on Monday, November 24.

The black-tie evening will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by Cazoo. There will also be a special After Party, courtesy of RAC Dealer Network.

So those key dates again are:

Nominations close: Monday, September 29

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 6

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 20

Awards night: Monday, November 24

Car Dealer names a winner and two highly commended placed firms in each category. Picking up any of those accolades is an incredible achievement and puts you in the top percentage of dealers in the country.

We take the judging process incredibly seriously and over the years it has been refined carefully to ensure we capture a look at why the best are the best.

‘This is one of the highlights of the automotive calendar, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate their hard work and dedication,’ said Mike Brewer.

‘The judging process is tough, but it has to be. We’re putting our name behind these dealers and telling the world they are at the top of their game.

‘I love the mystery shopping phase as it gives me a chance to see why the good dealers really are great.’

A full list of the categories in which dealers can vote can be found below. For suppliers and companies wishing to sponsor categories there are still a handful of opportunities available – but don’t hang around. Contact us now to discuss.

Used Car Awards 2025 Categories

Used Supercar Dealership – sponsorship available

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by DealerKit

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available

Used EV Dealer of the Year – sponsored by Warranty Wise

Social Media User – sponsored by iVendi

Use of Video – sponsorship available

Used Car Website – sponsored by Visitor Chat

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsorship available

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsorship available

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group

Future Star – sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by Cazoo

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn Award – sponsored by Auto Trader

Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Motonovo Finance

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51–100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Black Horse

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsorship available

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by AA

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by GardX

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, with all seven categories sponsored by Autoglym.

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed by September 29.