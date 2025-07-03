Hyundai accuses its own dealer partner of publishing ‘factual inaccuracies’ over showroom closure

Hyundai has accused one of its own dealer partners of publishing ‘factual inaccuracies’ after the brand terminated one of its sites.

Car Dealer reported earlier this week that All Electric Garages Group had ended Hyundai operations in Stourbridge in a move that bosses said ‘was not made by us’.

The firm has now replaced the South Korean brand with BYD but says that requests to retain authorised Hyundai Aftersales support until May 2026 were declined.

Managing director, Jason Pickerill admitted to sharing customers’ feelings of ‘surprise and disappointment’ at the decision, which came just two-and-a-half years after the dealer group opened the site in the first place.

In response, Hyundai has now told Car Dealer that the while the closure is ‘regrettable’ it forms part of the brand’s wider ‘Network Evolution plan’.

The brand also accused All Electric Garages Group of publishing ‘some factual inaccuracies’, despite still being partnered with the dealer group in Kidderminster.

A Hyundai spokesman told Car Dealer: ‘As part of our Network Evolution plan which was announced in March 2024, we have been working in alignment with our retailers to implement changes that provide a capable, resilient, and stable network for the future and one which is able to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

‘We have been open with our retailers that this would see Hyundai working closely with fewer partners, whilst maintaining and growing its coverage across the country.

‘Whilst there are some factual inaccuracies in what has been published by All Electric Garages, it is, of course, regrettable to lose any partner from our Network.

‘All Electric Garages will continue to represent the Hyundai brand in Kidderminster until May 2026.’

In response to the statement, boss Pickerill has strongly denied publishing factual inaccuracies and says he has paperwork to back up his claims.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I don’t believe that we have given any misinformation in our statement.

‘The bottom line is we have two Hyundai dealerships covering two market areas Stourbridge and Kidderminster. Hyundai did not recognise Stourbridge as a market area going forward. I have paperwork to prove this.

‘Kidderminster will continue as a market area but of course not with All Electric. Their existing partner will take on the Kidderminster territory, retain their two market territories they currently hold and then add another territory the Solihull area.

‘Therefore, they will have one partner that covers the Birmingham area that is factually correct.’

What did All Electric Garages Group actually say?

In a statement published on its website, All Electric Garages Group said that Hyundai were deploying a ‘fewer, bigger, better’ approach to its dealer network.

Pickerill added that the group had not been selected to stay open as ‘Stourbridge is no longer recognised as a designated market area’.

Hyundai has not gone into any more detail on which parts of the retailer’s statement it deems to be inaccurate and Car Dealer has contacted All Electric Garages Group for a response.

Writing on the group’s website earlier this week, Pickerill said: ‘As of July 1, we will no longer be selling new Hyundai vehicles or be authorised to carry out Hyundai warranty work and prepaid Hyundai service plans at our Hyundai Stourbridge dealership.

‘This decision was not made by us. Hyundai Motor Company is restructuring its network with a “fewer, bigger, better” strategy, selecting just one partner to represent them in the Birmingham area.

‘Unfortunately, due to the size of our business, we were not selected by the company, despite our hard work and greatest efforts.

‘We were also informed that Stourbridge is no longer recognised as a designated market area, despite opening this location just over two and a half years ago under their instruction.

‘We requested to retain authorised Hyundai Aftersales support until May 2026, but this was declined – something we know will disappoint many of our loyal customers.

‘For over 32 years, it has been our privilege to represent the Hyundai brand and, more importantly, to serve you, our loyal customers, with honesty, commitment, and care.

‘We understand this news may come as a surprise and perhaps a disappointment, and we share those feelings with you.

‘The Hyundai franchise has been an important part of our journey, and we are deeply proud of the trust and relationships we’ve built with so many of you through this brand.’