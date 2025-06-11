Independent car dealers are overcoming EV fears to embrace used electric stock – Auto Trader

Independent car dealers are beginning to overcome reservations about stocking used EVs amid ‘evolving consumer demands’.

That is according to fresh data from Auto Trader which has found a significant increase in the proportion of independent retailers stocking electric cars over the past 12 months.

The new figures show a whopping 161% rise in electric stock being advertised by the sector, when compared to the same point last year.

Meanwhile, Auto Trader also found that since 2023, a third (33%) of independent retailers have stocked at least three EVs for at least 15 days, resulting in an overall leap of 24% in that time.

Experts have put the shift in attitude down to dealers having to ‘navigate a dramatic shift in stock dynamics’ which can be attributed to a ‘combination of Covid shortfalls and the growing electrification of the retail market’.

Among the leading independent dealers now embracing EVs is the Liverpool-based Solo Cars.

Reflecting on the impact of the approach, company director, James McConville, said: ‘For Solo Cars, adapting to the market by stocking electric cars has kept us up-to date with consumer demand, and we foresee this electric demand increasing as time goes on.

‘Before February 2025 we had only sold 12 Teslas in total, in February we sold 12 in 28 days, highlighting how you can capitalise on market trends.

‘Acting now still makes us an early adopter and helps us to most of that early data to profit down the line.’

Elsewhere, demand for used EVs on Auto Trader rose 30% year-on-year, at the same as demand for petrol and diesel fell by 0.7% and 9.8% respectively.

Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director, added: ‘To adapt to this fast-changing retail landscape, retailers need to adopt broader sourcing strategies.

‘Our advanced tools provide real-time insights to empower retailers to buy with confidence and optimise their stock mix, ensuring they maximise profit potential on every vehicle.

‘With strong demand for electric, it’s vital retailers use data to inform pricing and sourcing strategies for this new and perhaps unfamiliar part of the market where gut instinct alone can no longer be relied upon.

‘Used electric vehicles are a great option for many drivers and importantly represent a significant opportunity for retailers.’