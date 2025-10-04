Industry charity Ben sets up support scheme for JLR supply chain workers impacted by hack

The motor industry charity, Ben, is offering bespoke support to workers in the JLR supply chain who are affected by the temporary closure of the company’s factories as a result of the recent cyberattack.

The charity estimates that around 120,000 people have been impacted by the shut down including up to 75,000 supply chain workers, 40,000 family members and 8,000 agency staff.

Production at JLR plats has been suspended since the cyberattack, but the process of getting plants up and running again is now underway.

Ben has offered both practical and emotional support to JLR supply chain workers, with financial and mental health resources available to all affected by the cyberattack.

Rachel Clift, CEO at Ben, said: ‘The impact of the cyberattack has already been deeply felt across the supplier workforce, and the need for support remains urgent.

‘While the government loan is a positive step towards recovery, we don’t yet know how quickly funds will reach suppliers who were forced to shut down production.

‘For many, this means starting up again after almost a month without work – a challenge that brings its own financial and emotional pressures.

‘Small and medium-sized suppliers in particular face significant hurdles: cashflow disruption, staff who may have gone weeks without pay, and the practical and emotional strain of restarting operations at pace.

‘These difficulties risk leaving workers and families in very vulnerable positions.

‘We want everyone affected to know that help is here and [that] support is available.

‘Whether it’s financial assistance, mental health support, or practical advice, we are committed to standing alongside the automotive community as it navigates this difficult period.’

Last weekend, the government announced a £1.5bn loan guarantee to JLR, to help support its supply chain.

Clift said: ‘We know that it’s vital that production can start again swiftly. This will require a resilient workforce across JLR and its supply chain.

‘We want to work alongside the government and other key stakeholders to ensure that all the necessary support is in place for workers to restart production without barriers.’