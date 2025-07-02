Jul 2: UK manufacturing up; Sainsbury’s boosted by M&S attack; New Range Rover Sports

UK manufacturing downturn eases in June despite continued weak demand

The downturn in UK factory production eased further as the sector delivered its strongest performance for five months, according to new figures.

However, firms still cited weak demand amid uncertainty over government policy, tariffs and the wider global economy.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey showed a reading of 47.7 in June, up from 46.4 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting. This was in line with predictions by economists.

Sainsbury’s buoyed by M&S cyber disruption and sunny weather

Sainsbury’s has hailed its highest market share for nearly a decade as sales were given a boost by warm weather and a temporary boost from the cyber attack disruption at rival Marks & Spencer.

The UK’s second largest supermarket said the hack at M&S, which left some of its shelves empty at the height of the crisis, helped drive customers into Sainsbury’s stores.

Sainsbury’s said sunny weather also helped total sales jump in its first quarter, up 4.9% in the 16 weeks to June 21. The group said it had achieved its highest market share since 2016, while on a like-for-like basis, excluding fuel and VAT, group sales rose by 4.7% in the best performance for at least a year.

Range Rover Sport line-up extends with SV Black and Stealth Edition

Range Rover has announced that the Sport has received two new variants with the SV Black and Stealth Edition.

The Black gets a black-painted carbon fibre bonnet, gloss black forged 23-inch alloy wheels, brake callipers, quad exhausts and a black interior. The Stealth Edition gets a Carpathian Grey satin paint finish with contrasting black accents, and inside features a choice of perforated black or grey leather upholstery.

The SV Black uses the same 626bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol as other Range Rover Sport SV models, while the Stealth Edition comes with a six-cylinder D300 mild-hybrid diesel or a plug-in hybrid petrol. Prices start at £154,975 for the SV Black, while the Stealth Edition comes in at £101,570.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 ended an up and down trading session firmly in the green on Tuesday despite ongoing US trade policy uncertainty and mixed economic data.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 24.37 points, 0.3%, at 8,785.33. The FTSE 250 was 116.90 points higher, 0.5%, at 21,743.16, while the Aim All-Share added 2.29 points, 0.3%, at 772.94.

The pound was quoted slightly higher at 1.3705 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.3701 dollars on Monday. The euro stood at 1.1770 dollars, higher against 1.1747 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 143.62 yen compared to 144.31 yen.

Welfare U-turn raises questions over Labour’s tax plans

Labour faces renewed speculation over its tax plans after concessions to the party’s welfare rebels left a £4.8bn hole in Rachel Reeves’s spending plans.

The concessions, including the last-minute shelving of plans to restrict eligibility for personal independence payments (Pip), were enough to head off the government’s first Commons defeat on Tuesday evening.

With no clarity on when the changes will be enacted or what they might entail, the chancellor now faces a fiscal headache as a forecast £4.8bn in welfare savings have been whittled away to nothing.

Trump says Israel has agreed on terms for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

US president Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and warned Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen.

Trump announced the development on Tuesday as he prepares to host Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks at the White House next week.

The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Auto Trader says a strong start to 2024 signals a promising 2025 for used car dealers, with 6% year-on-year growth by May. Despite stock shortages and economic pressures, demand and engagement remain high—though success varies by dealer strategy, stock mix, and pricing approach.

Renault has acquired former retail partner Carco, rebranding its City Motors and S J Cook & Sons sites under the Renault Retail Group UK name. The change won’t affect staff or services and aims to align branding while protecting customer data.

Wilmoths has closed its long-standing Citroen dealership in Winchester after opting not to renew the site’s lease. Customers are being redirected to the Southampton branch, with the company aiming to minimise disruption while continuing to deliver high service standards.

All Electric Garages Group has lost its Hyundai franchise in Stourbridge due to the brand’s network restructure. Despite disappointment, the dealership is relaunching as a BYD outlet from July 1, marking a new chapter focused on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Dealer Auction has extended its remarketing partnership with MG until 2027, expecting a significant rise in volumes. The renewal reflects MG’s satisfaction with Dealer Auction’s platform, and continues a relationship that began in 2022.

Weather

Heavy rain will affect eastern areas through the morning and early afternoon, while the west sees sunny spells and showers, reports BBC Weather. Conditions improve later with sunshine, though northern showers persist. Feeling cooler, with highs of 23 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry and clear, with rain moving into Northern Ireland and western Scotland by early morning.