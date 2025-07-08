Jul 8: JLR’s tumbling sales; Denza to make UK debut; Shell trims gas outlook

Jaguar Land Rover sales tumble after pausing US exports

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales have slid sharply over the past three months after a temporary pause in exports to the US and the planned wind-down of older Jaguar models.

The Tata-owned car maker revealed that retail sales slid by 15.1% to 94,420 units over the three months to June.

Meanwhile, wholesale sales dropped by 10.7% to 87,286 units compared with a year earlier.

Shell trims gas outlook in volatile market

Shell has said it expects lower trading and production results for its integrated gas division as the firm battles amid a volatile wider market.

The group – which recently denied speculation it was considering making a bid for rival BP – trimmed the top end of its production guidance for the integrated natural gas division to 900,000 to 940,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for the second quarter, compared with a range of 890,000 to 950,000 previously given.

This would compare with 927,000 boe/d reported in the first quarter.

Denza to make its UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

BYD’s premium sub-brand, Denza, will make its first UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

BYD is one of the world’s fastest-growing Chinese car manufacturers, and is now expanding even further with its premium ‘Denza’ model line-up.

It will showcase the Z9GT, which is a sleek estate – also known as a ‘shooting brake’ – which will rival the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. Much like many BYD cars, the Z9GT will be available with a choice of electric and plug-in hybrid power.

London stocks close lower amid US tariffs uncertainty

Stock prices in London closed lower on Monday after the US announced that tariffs will be implemented later than previously claimed.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday confirmed comments by US president Donald Trump that he would ‘probably start [tariffs] on August 1’.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 16.38 points, 0.2%, at 8,806.53. In European equities on Monday, the Cac 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, while the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended up 1.1%.

Monday on Car Dealer

Citroen and DS dealers are overwhelmed as over 120,000 cars face urgent airbag recalls, with some customers told repairs may not happen until 2026. Despite “do not drive” warnings, many continue driving affected vehicles to dealers.

Over 23 million people believe they’re owed compensation for mis-sold car finance, a survey by Slater & Gordon reveals, amid a looming Supreme Court ruling. Potential payouts could hit £30bn, with major banks already setting aside billions.

Motors has launched a quirky new animated ad campaign to boost awareness of its Cazoo used car marketplace. Running on YouTube and TikTok, it features Dracula, Bigfoot and aliens, aiming to increase buyer consideration and brand trust.

Government to ban ‘appalling’ NDAs in cases of harassment and discrimination

Businesses are set to be banned from imposing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) on victims of harassment and discrimination as part of Labour’s bid to boost workers’ rights.

Ministers have put forward an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill, currently in the House of Lords, that would void NDAs against employees who have been subject to harassment or discrimination in the workplace.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the Government had ‘heard the calls from victims of harassment and discrimination’ and was taking action to prevent people having to ‘suffer in silence’.

Victims of July 7 attacks remembered 20 years on with service at St Paul’s

The Prime Minister and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among those who gathered to mark the 20th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Four co-ordinated attacks on three Tube trains and a double-decker bus killed 52 people and left several hundred injured in the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil.

Sir Keir and the royals were joined by Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, survivors, emergency responders and bereaved relatives at the commemorative ceremony.

Weather outlook

The UK today will experience warm, mixed weather with sunshine and occasional clouds.

Temperatures will range from around 13°C to 18°C. Most regions will stay dry, though light breezes may accompany the variable cloud cover.

Expect a pleasant, summery feel across the country.