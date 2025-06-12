Jun 12: Chancellor hands £6bn to NHS; Rate of women hired in top jobs falls; Audi A5 PHEV

Chancellor unveils £6bn NHS funding after health-centred spending review

Some £6bn will be spent on speeding up testing and treatment in the NHS, Rachel Reeves has announced, after she placed the health service at the heart of government spending plans.

The chancellor unveiled the investment, which includes new scanners, ambulances and urgent treatment centres aimed at providing an extra four million appointments in England over the next five years, after Wednesday’s spending review.

The funding is aimed at reducing waiting lists and reaching Labour’s ‘milestone’ of ensuring the health service carries out 92% of routine operations within 18 weeks.

Rate of women being hired into top jobs falls for third year running – LinkedIn

The rate of women being hired into UK leadership roles has fallen for the third year in a row, with increasing barriers to top jobs as they advance through their careers, according to figures from LinkedIn.

The professional networking site revealed that women were hired into just more than a third – 36.8% – of leadership positions in the year to March 1, down 2.1% year-on-year. This has left the rate of female hires into senior roles back where it was in 2020, according to the figures.

The data also showed that while more UK women are now in top management roles than they were in 2019 – at 30.9% last year versus 27.6% in 2019 – the progress has slowed significantly in the past two years, rising by just 0.3 percentage points.

Audi adds new e-hybrid model to Q5 line-up

Audi has expanded its new range of Q5 models with a plug-in hybrid model.

Badged Q5 e-hybrid, the new addition – which is available in both SUV and coupe-inspired Sportback configuration – uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is then linked to a 20.7kWh battery. Audi says this setup will allow for up to 62 miles of electric-only driving.

With a total output of 295bhp, the Q5 e-hybrid will also manage 0-60mph in six seconds before carrying onwards to a top speed of 155mph. All versions get quattro all-wheel-drive for improved traction in poor conditions, too. Audi says that the Q5 e-hybrid can accept a charging speed of up to 11kW, which would result in a 100 per cent charge taking two and a half hours. Prices start at £56,750.

The markets

Stock prices in London ended higher on Wednesday after US and China negotiators announced a ‘framework’ agreement, while UK chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled a ‘watershed’ spending review and the US consumer inflation print was softer than expected.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 11.27 points, 0.1%, at 8,864.35. The FTSE 250 ended up 39.08 points, 0.2%, at 21,428.54, and the AIM All-Share closed up 2.51 points, 0.3%, at 768.83

The pound was quoted higher at 1.3545 US dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, compared to 1.3509 dollars on Tuesday. The euro stood at 1.1486 dollars, against 1.1418 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 144.63 yen, down compared to 144.93 yen.

Police come under attack during third night of disorder in Ballymena

Petrol bombs, a hatchet and masonry were among items thrown at police during a third consecutive night of disorder in Ballymena.

Officers responded with water cannon, dogs and plastic baton rounds in an attempt to disperse crowds in the Co Antrim town.

Police have warned the rioting ‘risks undermining’ the criminal justice process into an allegation of a sex attack on a teenage girl in Ballymena at the weekend. Stormont ministers have also made an urgent appeal for calm and said the justice process had to be allowed to take its course.

Average house prices ‘have doubled in some UK locations over past 20 years’

The average UK house price has surged by 74% or more than £150,000 over the past 20 years, according to a property website.

Across the past two decades, the typical property value has risen from £113,900 to £268,200, Zoopla said.

London has seen average house prices more than double (a 119% increase) over the past 20 years. The South East and eastern England have also seen a particularly big jump in house prices, with average property values rising by 87% in both regions over the past 20 years.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Independent car dealers are overcoming EV fears to embrace used electric stock – Auto Trader

Independent dealers are increasingly stocking used EVs, driven by changing consumer demand and shifting stock dynamics. Auto Trader reports a 161% rise in EV listings and rising retailer engagement. EV demand surged 30% as petrol and diesel interest declined.

Car supermarket Trade Centre Group aims to bounce back from brutal 2024 losses

The Trade Centre Group reported a £4.7m pre-tax profit for H1 2025, rebounding from a £5.4m loss in 2024. Following a transformation plan, leadership changes, and tech upgrades, the company aims for over £10m profit by year-end.

Study finds that three quarters of UK motorists would now consider a Chinese car

A Startline Motor Finance study shows 72% of UK drivers would consider buying Chinese cars, with BYD leading in brand recognition. Despite rising acceptance, some concerns remain over quality, support, and loyalty to established or British brands.

Car dealer Arnold Clark hopes to maul competition after agreeing rugby sponsorships

Arnold Clark has partnered with Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby in sponsorship deals running until 2027. Featuring MG branding on kits, the partnership supports grassroots and professional rugby, including providing Edinburgh Rugby’s community team with a dedicated MG vehicle.

Weather

Heavy, thundery rain is affecting western UK today, while eastern areas stay mostly dry with possible isolated showers. Tonight, rain will move into Scotland and northern England, potentially turning heavy. Other regions are likely to remain dry, though the chance of an isolated shower persists.