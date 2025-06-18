Jun 18: UK inflation set to cool; 1,300 jobs at risk at Poundland; Honda Super EV Concept

UK inflation set to cool as prices settle following April bill rises

UK inflation is set to have slowed last month as prices settled following ‘awful April’ bill rises, economists have suggested.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is expected to have fallen to 3.3% in May, from 3.5% in April, according to a consensus of analysts. Since releasing the data, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that an error in vehicle tax data collected meant April’s CPI rate should have been 3.4% – but that it was not revising the official figure.

A decline would mean prices were still rising in May, but at a slower rate than in April when a raft of bills increased for households up and down the country.

1,300-plus jobs at risk as Poundland plans to shut 68 shops and two warehouses

More than 1,300 jobs are at risk at Poundland after the retailer announced plans to shut 68 shops and two of its UK warehouses following its takeover by investment firm Gordon Brothers.

Last week, Pepco Group sold the discount chain for £1 after it had been hit by a sharp downturn in trading in recent years.

On Tuesday, Poundland said it is seeking court approval for a restructuring plan to shut 68 shops and secure rent reductions on dozens more. It is understood that around 1,000 shop workers are set to be affected by the restructuring.

Honda’s Super EV Concept to debut at upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed

Honda is set to fully unveil its Super EV Concept at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Shown wearing camouflage driving in the uk, the new concept is billed as a ‘new all-electric urban concept vehicle’, designed to offer a compact option to urban drivers. With its small dimensions, the Super EV could come as a follow-up to Honda’s retro-inspired e city car.

While details are quite limited at present, the Super EV has boxy, upright proportions which could offer greater levels of interior headroom than with a typical city car. Boxy arches continue to retro theme, while the photos also show that the charging port is located on the ‘nose’ of the car for easier access.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 closed lower on Tuesday, giving back Monday’s gains, as hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran faded.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 41.19 points, 0.5%, at 8,834.03. The FTSE 250 ended 46.97 points lower, 0.2%, at 21,237.05, and the AIM All-Share fell 3.49 points, 0.5%, at 760.65.

The pound was quoted down at 1.3502 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Tuesday, compared to 1.3594 dollars on Monday. The euro stood lower at 1.1522 dollars against 1.1591 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at 145.07 yen, up compared to 144.09 yen.

Trump meets with military leaders over Iran, after PM insists he wants peace

Donald Trump met with top military advisers over Israel’s conflict with Iran, just hours after Sir Keir Starmer insisted the US president was interested in de-escalating the fighting.

Trump met with his National Security Council in the White House’s situation room shortly after a series of sabre-rattling social media posts, and following his abrupt exit from the G7 summit in Canada.

After the high-level meeting, news reports soon followed that the US president was considering joining in Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Starmer hits back at Badenoch over grooming scandal, claiming Tories did nothing

The prime minister has suggested Kemi Badenoch did nothing about grooming gangs when the Tories were in power, as a political war of words erupted after a major report in the scandal was published.

Sir Keir Starmer questioned ‘why on earth’ the Conservative leader did not bring forward a mandatory duty for authorities to report child sexual exploitation when she was a minister.

Sir Keir’s rebuttal came after the Tory leader called a Westminster press conference, where she denied politicising the issue but attacked people who she claimed sought to ‘tone police those who are pointing out when something has gone wrong’.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Cambria posted a £29.32m pre-tax profit for 2024, up 41% despite lower turnover. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 80%, driven by property gains and its D2G strategy. Investment in luxury sites and cautious optimism reflect confidence, though net debt increased and staffing numbers slightly declined.

The UK and US have agreed a trade deal cutting tariffs on British car imports, hailed as a major boost for the UK automotive sector. The SMMT welcomed the move, though uncertainty remains over steel tariffs and quota limits on vehicles.

Mechanics at Hedin Mercedes sites in Brooklands, Bromley and Croydon will strike in June and July over real-terms pay cuts. Unite says a below-inflation 2% rise and no 2025 offer sparked action. More strike dates are likely if no resolution is reached.

JLR is using KUKA Occubots—seat-testing robots—to simulate 10 years of wear in days. These robots apply up to 800N force 25,000 times, test heated seat durability, and monitor foam recovery. It’s part of JLR’s £18bn Reimagine strategy to enhance luxury and quality.

Manheim Auction Services has appointed Ben Musther and Jason Lee as general managers of its Leeds and Bristol sites, completing a year of strategic leadership changes. The moves aim to strengthen operations nationwide and support continued growth amid a fast-evolving automotive auction market.

JLR has cut its profit forecasts due to global uncertainty and Trump’s car tariffs. Profit margins are now expected between 5% and 7%, down from 10.7%. Free cashflow may hit zero, though JLR remains committed to investment and market resilience.

Weather

Today, mostly cloudy in the north with the odd isolated shower, but a few sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon. Wales and much of England will be warm with a good deal of sunshine. Highs of 27 degrees.

Tonight, the majority of the UK will remain dry and settled with clear skies, reports BBC Weather. A band of cloud will lie over central and southern Scotland, with some patchy light rain for the Western Isles.