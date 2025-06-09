Jun 9: Airport workers strikes; Police to get above-inflation pay boost; New Lotus Emira models

Strikes by airport workers could disrupt summer holidaymakers, union warns

Holidaymakers have been warned of the potential for strike action at Glasgow Airport over the summer as more than 800 workers from five companies are involved in pay disputes.

Unite the union said workers at Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, Swissport, Menzies Aviation and Falck could be balloted for walkouts.

The union said on Saturday that if there is no successful resolution to the disputes in the coming days, it will move towards holding votes on industrial action within two weeks. It warned strikes could ‘ground planes and passengers’.

Evri to hire 5,000 more couriers after agreeing DHL tie-up

Evri is planning to hire 5,000 couriers in a fresh recruitment drive as the parcel giant takes on rivals after entering the business letter market.

The Yorkshire-based firm recently announced it was joining forces with DHL’s UK ecommerce arm to form one of the country’s biggest delivery firms.

It said the new roles would bring its total self-employed courier network to 33,000, its highest number. They will be available throughout the UK, with a focus on regions including Plymouth, Bury, Hastings, Dover and Scarborough.

Lotus reveals new Emira V6 SE and Turbo models

Lotus has unveiled a couple of new variants of the Emira sports car with the V6 SE and Turbo models.

The new £96,000 Emira V6 SE comes fitted with the same 394bhp 3.5-litre six-cylinder V6 petrol engine as in the standard car, but gets a host of chassis and suspension tweaks to give sharper handling. There are also V6 SE badges, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, red brake callipers and an extended ‘Black Pack’.

At £79,500, the Turbo is the entry-point in the Emira range and comes fitted with the 360bhp same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine found in the existing Turbo SE model. It gets Turbo badging, yellow and black Lotus emblems as well as the choice of two new paint schemes of Eos Green and Haze Purple metallic.

The markets

European blue-chip stocks ended largely higher on Friday, growing in confidence after a stronger-than-expected US nonfarm payrolls reading.

The FTSE 100 index rose 26.87 points, 0.3%, at 8,837.91. The FTSE 250 ended up 87.90 points, 0.4%, at 21,157.28, and the AIM All-Share climbed 2.42 points, 0.3%, at 756.88.

In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.2%, while Frankfurt’s DAX 40 ended 0.1% lower.

Police to get above-inflation boost after 11th-hour spending review wrangling

Policing is expected to receive an above-inflation boost in the spending review after eleventh-hour Cabinet negotiations over the weekend.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is prepared to announce real-terms increases to budgets for the service every year as she sets out spending plans for the next three years on Wednesday.

The Times newspaper reported the boost would see cuts to other areas of the Home Office, which had been facing a significant squeeze to pay for extra funding in the NHS and defence.

Nurses to vote on pay deal amid concerns of industrial action

Nursing staff will start voting today on the government’s 3.6% pay deal amid warnings of another industrial dispute involving strikes.

Around 345,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will be asked if the pay award is enough in what was described as the biggest single vote of the profession ever launched in the UK.

Last month, the Westminster government accepted the recommendation of the Pay Review Body, giving nursing staff In England’s NHS a pay rise of 3.6%.

Arnold Clark has partnered with Maserati for the first time, opening new dealerships in Glasgow and Manchester. These showrooms, alongside Arnold Clark Luxe and Corvette, expand the group’s offering to 33 brands, highlighting Italian luxury, performance, and high-quality customer service.

The Trade Centre Group reported a £5.4m loss in 2024, reversing a £6.58m profit in 2023, amid a tough used car market. Turnover, profit, and sales declined, but customer satisfaction rose. Strategic changes and cost controls improved second-half performance and laid foundations for 2025 recovery.

The ONS admitted April’s UK inflation rate was overstated due to incorrect vehicle tax data, raising CPI to 3.5% instead of the correct 3.4%. The error stemmed from inflated vehicle registration figures but won’t prompt a revision, per ONS policy.

Weather

Today will start with some sunshine before cloud and morning showers move in from the west, reports BBC Weather. Rain will develop in northern areas during the afternoon.

Tonight, rain will persist in central and northern England and Wales, while other areas gradually turn dry with clearer spells.