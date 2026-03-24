Lamborghini hits record sales in 2025 as margins come under pressure

Lamborghini has posted record sales and revenues for 2025, although operating income and margin has come under pressure compared with the previous year.

The high-end exotic carmaker, which is part of the Volkswagen Group, saw revenue rise 3.3% to €3.2bn (around £2.7bn).

Deliveries hit a new high of 10,747 vehicles, marking the third consecutive year it has surpassed the 10,000-unit milestone.

However, operating profit fell to €768m (£664m) from €835m (£722m) in 2024, with margins falling to 24%, down from 27% a year earlier.

Lamborghini said the decline was driven by external pressures, including negative exchange rates and the introduction of US tariffs.

Paolo Poma, managing director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: ‘External factors and the volatility of the broader macroeconomic environment made 2025 a particularly challenging year.

‘In this context, we have closed a positive financial and business 12 months, safeguarding our level of profitability, which positions us among the most profitable players in the global luxury sector.

‘The results achieved confirm our objective of sustainable growth while preserving profitability.’

The strong sales figures were boosted by growing popularity of the Revuelto and Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation programme.

Some 94% of delivered cars were were personalised in ‘at least one element’, said the firm.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, add: ‘2025 shows that the strength of Automobili Lamborghini lies not only in numbers, but in our ability to manage complexity.

‘In a challenging global context, we continued to grow, protecting profitability and further strengthening brand value. Our strategy is clear: discipline, long-term vision and product centrality.

‘This balance allows us to turn external challenges into opportunities for consolidation and to continue creating sustainable value.’