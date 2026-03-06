Mar 6: South East Water fined £22m; More British jets to Middle East; Cupra revises Born EV

Watchdog to fine South East Water £22m over water supply failures

Ofwat has said it plans to fine South East Water £22m over water supply failures between 2020 and 2023 impacting more than 286,000 people.

The water regulator said it was consulting over the fine after homes in Kent and Sussex were hit by multiple supply interruptions over the years.

South East Water ‘lacked ownership’ for fixing the root cause of supply failures and did not maintain important infrastructure, the watchdog said.

Wet February leads to plunge in shopping trips

Shopping visits across the UK fell in February as wet weather kept consumers at home, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 4.7% year on year, a plunge from January’s 0.6% decrease, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

Shopping centres saw a 5.5% fall while high street footfall was down 5.4%. London was among the weaker performers, recording its steepest drop in footfall since April 2024.

Cupra updates Born with sharp new look and upgraded tech

Cupra has sharpened up its electric Born model with a new design and a more intuitive cabin.

Design-wise, there are new headlights within a revised front bumper, and an illuminated Cupra logo on the tailgate. Inside, there’s a new 10.25-inch display ahead of the driver, and new door trims.

The new Born will be available with the same range of electric motor configurations as before, with range-topping VZ cars delivering up to 322bhp. Deliveries will commence in the summer.

The markets

The FTSE 100 gave up early advances to close lower on Thursday as the oil price jumped once more amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The FTSE 100 index ended down 153.71 points, 1.5%, at 10,413.94. The FTSE 250 closed down 196.47 points, 0.9%, at 22,700.20 and the Aim All-Share dropped 6.20 points, 0.8%, at 788.36.

The pound was lower at 1.3309 dollars on Thursday afternoon, down from 1.3365 dollars at the equities close on Wednesday. The euro stood lower at 1.1574 dollars from 1.1634 dollars.

Extra British fighter jets will deploy to Middle East, Keir Starmer announces

Four extra British Typhoon fighter jets are being deployed to Qatar amid the conflict in the Middle East, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, the prime minister also announced that a government-chartered flight from Oman to Britain has now taken off, after it was delayed from doing so overnight.

In an effort to build Britain’s military presence in the region, Sir Keir said four further fighter jets would be sent to the Middle East. Two Wildcat helicopters armed with drone-busting missiles will arrive in Cyprus on Friday, but HMS Dragon isn’t expected to arrive in the Mediterranean until next week.

Husband of Labour MP and two other men bailed over alleged spying for China

The husband of a Labour MP and two other men have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

David Taylor, the husband of Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service. Taylor, 39, alongside two other men, aged 43 and 68, were arrested by counter-terrorism officers at addresses in London and Wales on Wednesday and have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following Taylor’s arrest, Reid, who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee and is MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, said she had ‘never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law’.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Dubai-based DxB Auto Investments has entered the UK motor trade with the acquisition of a significant portion of the Harwoods Group’s automotive division.

New car registrations in February were the best for over 20 years new data shows, but once again calls have been made to review the ZEV mandate.

Vertu Motors has revealed recent trading has been ‘strong’, despite the UK’s new car market remaining ‘challenging’ due to the government’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Former Motors and Cazoo boss Phill Jones has been confirmed as the new CEO of vehicle movement specialist, Engineius.

The SMMT has hit out at new proposals at from the European Commission which would ‘discriminate against UK-made vehicles and components’.

Weather

Cloudy with patchy rain across England and Wales today, with some morning hill snow in northern England and colder temperatures. Scotland and Northern Ireland will be dry and sunny, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, England and Wales stay cloudy and damp with occasional rain, while Scotland and Northern Ireland remain dry, clear, and cold.