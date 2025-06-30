Master technician to feature on DIY SOS as Ben appeals for help for severely disabled son

Automotive industry charity Ben is backing a campaign to raise funds for the disabled son of a master technician, with the family’s story set to feature in an upcoming episode of DIY SOS.

Teenager Dan Flemen saw his life change forever back in November 2022 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, after falling ill with flu-like symptoms.

Following emergency surgery at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, he then suffered a stroke and now faces severe disabilities at the age of just 13.

He has been left requiring 24-hour care as he is non-verbal, can’t sit unaided and still needs night-time ventilation support.

As a result of his condition, the youngster has been unable to return home since his stroke and has spent the last two-and-a-half years in hospital with Mum, Julie, moving into hospital accommodation to be by his side.

The situation has left Dad, Nigel, who works for APL Vehicle Services, living separately with his two daughters more than 50 miles away.

The heartbreaking story has now caught the attention of the BBC and the family home is set to be transformed courtesey of the DIY SOS team.

The family home, in Freckleton, Lancs, is not currently wheelchair-friendly and doesn’t have the space to accommodate Dan’s complex needs.

In order to o bring Dan back home, the house needs a private, accessible bedroom, adapted bathroom, facilities for full-time care and social space to reconnect with family and friends.

With the vast renovation costs far beyond the family’s means, the show are stepping in to contribute to the work.

However, contributions and volunteers are still needed with Ben encouraging anyone who can help to get in touch.

Filming is currently scheduled to take place between July 16 and 23. With volunteers able to offer support by contacting [email protected].

Meanwhile, anyone who wants to make a donation can do so via GoFundMe.

Nigel Flemen, Dan’s dad, said: ‘Our little family has always been very close, and the thought that Dan may never be able to come home is something we can’t consider or think about, it’s too devastating.

‘That’s why we are asking for help. Dan needs to come home, where he belongs, with all of his family. We feel this would aid his recovery, mental health and quality of life.

‘We are reaching out for help because we believe in the power of community. With your support, we can transform our home into a place where Dan can be surrounded by the love and care he needs and deserves.

‘Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to bringing Dan home. Thank you.’